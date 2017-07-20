10 Amazing Trips You Need to Take With Your Girl Squad This Summer
Looking for a place to escape to with your BFFs? Whether it's a bachelorette party, a reunion, or just a much-needed summer vacation, these ten girlfriend getaways will treat you right.
Canyon RanchCourtesy Canyon RanchThis spectacular spa has all of the natural beauty of the Berkshires going for it, plus a reputation as one of the original brand names in destination spas (check out these 16 incredible beauty destinations around the world). By all accounts, the food at the Canyon Ranch in Lenox, Massachusetts is unforgettable—healthy chicken enchiladas and asparagus guacamole, anyone?—and both the athletic instructors and speakers are top-notch. If you sign up with a group of eight buddies, you each get 30 percent off. Best of all, while the rates are high, they include just about everything—from food to most activities and classes, as well as gratuities. Tip: Alcohol isn't served, but you can bring your own for a private party in your suite.
Gurney's Hotel and SpaCourtesy Gurney's Hotel and SpaIn the summertime, the east end of the south fork of Long Island is a beach-lover's fantasy (here are some other picture-perfect beaches in the country). Picture miles of white sand beaches, lobster rolls and clam bars, and plenty of cute surfer boys to admire when you're stretched out on your towel at Gurney's Hotel and Spa in Montauk, New York. Tip: Book this most-popular resort as early as you can, and don't be surprised to find minimum-night stay requirements between Memorial and Labor Day.
1 Hotel Brooklyn BridgeCourtesy 1 Hotel Brooklyn BridgeThis gorgeous brand-spanking-new hotel, 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge, on the lush green Brooklyn Bridge Park in New York City, has it all—fabulous city views, a stunning lobby bar, and proximity to all this part of the city has to offer, from the promenade to the carousel and some seriously great shopping and dining. Tip: You could easily spend your whole girlfriend getaway weekend in Brooklyn without ever crossing the river, and there are great things to see and do here—from the Brooklyn Museum to Prospect Park and Coney Island—that should not be missed. (Did you know that a Coney Island side show doctor saved a preemie's life back in the day?)
The BorgataCourtesy BorgataFor gaming gals on the East Coast, The Borgata in Atlantic City is the absolute best choice. You can roll the dice and double down to your heart's content, then dress up for a steak dinner at Old Homestead—or Mediterranean fare at the new Angeline by Michael Symon—followed by dancing at the resort's nightclub. Just don't leave town without some time on the beach and the boardwalk. Tip: Borgata has a pretty spectacular roster of comedians and musicians playing throughout the year, so check the schedule to see if you can catch one of your faves.
AcqualinaCourtesy AcqualinaThis is Miami at its sleekest: a decadent new resort with bright red umbrellas on a stunning stretch of combed beach, hammocks hung between palm trees, and cool blue triangular pools your gang will want to dive right into. You'll want to lather on the sunscreen and not come in until the sun sets. Yep, while there's fabulous Art Deco architecture, great shopping and amazing Cuban food in this foodie hot spot, we are in fact suggesting you just stay put and bask in the rays. Tip: To maximize your beach time, if you want to book a spa appointment at Acqualina—and you should—schedule your rub down for first thing in the morning or right before you plan to dress for the evening.
Waldorf Astoria ChicagoCourtesy Waldorf Astoria ChicagoLooking to meet girlfriends who live all over... somewhere in the middle? Consider the Waldorf Astoria Chicago, a decadent urban hotel in the heart of the Windy City, that is a great choice for shopping, dining, and museum-going, too. It's home to a gorgeous spa and a swanky lounge, too. Plus, there are lots of free things to do in this down-to-Earth midwestern city too. Tip: Besides its location—central for friends living in all four corners of the country—Chicago also has a bevy of (generally inexpensive) flights to choose from soaring in from all the major hubs. This is the best day of the week to buy your plane tickets.
MiravalCourtesy MiravalThis Southwestern spa is set among the Red Rocks of Tuscon Arizona, which means you can hike, bike, rappel, or horseback ride into the hills with your pals. Of course, the Miraval also a gorgeous pool and enough sunshine year round to warrant in-pool water-aerobics classes, too. Tip: Book a villa for your gang for that slumber party feeling. Check out more of America's stunning hiking trails.
The CosmopolitanCourtesy The CosmopolitanFor girls who want to party, there may be no better retreat than Las Vegas. The Cosmopolitan Hotel of Las Vegas has all the card tables, slot machines, and roulette wheels you could ask for—plus amazing restaurants (including José Andrés' delectable sangria and tapas at Jaleo) and even supper-club inspired shows such as Rose. Rabbit. Lie. The notorious dish there: Caviar tacos, of course. Tip: Looking for a late-night snack? Hunt down the "secret" pizza bar, hidden down a hallway within the hotel.
Fairmont Scottsdale PrincessVia FairmontThe boisterous and sprawling Fairmont Scottsdale Princess in Scottsdale, Arizona, is just right for ray-loving crews: there are several pools, a sun-kissed golf course, and even a man-made beach on site. At night, you can sip margaritas at the Tequila Bar at La Hacienda, and during the day you can book gym classes and spa treatments at the gorgeous Well and Being Spa, which has a grotto-like hot tub and a rooftop pool of its own, designed for optimal cactus-studded views. Tip: Want to try something none of you have ever done before? Sign up for aerial yoga and twist yourself into poses while you're—you got it—suspended from the ceiling. Here are 10 surprising things that happen when you start doing yoga.
Rosewood CordeValleCourtesy Rosewood CordeValleA girlfriend getaway where the main activity is drinking wine? Sign us up, especially if it is at the decadent Rosewood CordeValle in San Martin, California with its own vineyard and winery, as well as great California cuisine at Il Vigneto restaurant, golfing, and some truly beautiful tennis resorts, too. Tip: Hire a driver for the days you want to tour wineries so your whole gang can indulge to their hearts' content.
