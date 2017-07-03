9 Amazing Resorts Where You Can Have the Healthiest Summer Vacation Ever
Looking for a summer vacation that will help you get in shape versus heading home five pounds heavier? These nine resorts offer the opportunity to come home feeling better than when you left.
Canyon Ranch, The Berkshires, MassachusettsVia Canyon RanchKnown for immersing guests in a health-focused holiday, Canyon Ranch resort offers classes, spa treatments, weight lifting, and calorie-counted meals. Sure, they don't serve alcohol, but you can bring a bottle to toast to your successes at the end of the day.
Parrot Cay, Turks and Caicos, CaribbeanVia Parrot CayThis stunning private island resort is surrounded by pale white sand and cool blue water, but it's the health focused aesthetic of Como resorts that will seduce you. Look for daily complimentary yoga classes and fresh local fare—from grilled lobster and grouper to conch ceviche and grilled chicken laced with jerk spices—that makes healthy eating easy at Parrot Cay.
Jumby Bay, Antigua, CaribbeanVia Jumby BayThis luxury all-inclusive Rosewood resort recently partnered with ICE NYC, a Manhattan-based CrossFit and HIIT studio, to offer a "Crossfit on the Beach" program. Come during these specially designated weeks, and you can focus on getting enough exercise—warming up on the docks, working out by the ocean, and joining nutrition discussions—when you're not at the spa or sunning by the pool.
Mission Point, Mackinac Island, MichiganVia Mission PointThis lakefront, seasonal resort is made up of 80 percent protected state park land, and you can explore the more than 70 miles of trails by bike or on horseback. There's also fishing, kayaking, miniature golf, tennis, and parasailing, as well as guided early-riser hikes, so there's no excuse not to wake with the rays and play outside until the sun slips behind the horizon at Mission Point.
Sanctuary on Camelback, Scottsdale, ArizonaVia Santuary on CamelbackThis spectacular property feels like it's in the middle of the desert, but it's actually right in the heart of Scottsdale and not far from the Phoenix airport. The Sanctuary on Camelback is set on sprawling cactus-studded acres, and has an infinity edge pool lined with spa casitas, Asian-inspired services, and a Watsu pool. While there, start the day as many locals do with a morning desert hike before the sun rises too high in the sky.
Hotel Del Coronado, San Diego, CaliforniaVia Hotel DelLocated on Coronado Island, this venerable resort has everything from beach-front spinning classes to surfing lessons, yoga on the beach, and a spectacular spa. Plus, on Friday and Saturday nights they offer Mermaid Fitness—aqua aerobics in the pool (and, yes, you get to wear a tail).
Golden Door, San Marcos, CaliforniaVia Golden DoorThis Southern California spa resort offers a broad range of activities guaranteed to keep you out and active under the California sun. Explore some of the Golden Door's 600 acres with a mountain hike, a bamboo meditation walk, a swimming class, or a mountain bike tour.
Rancho La Puerta, Tecate, MexicoRancho La PuertaThis ranch in Baja sits at the foot of 3,885-foot Mount Kuchumaa in a quiet valley. The vast list of activities at Rancho La Puerta is as broad as it is long—there are cooking classes that use the produce from the organic farm, guided nature walks through the meadows, and art classes including watercolor and jewelry making.
Red Mountain Resort, Moab, UtahVia Red Mountain ResortSurrounded by red Navajo sandstone, this fitness-focused resort takes advantage of its surroundings with kayaking, rapeling, canyoneering, horseback riding, rock climbing, and cycling. Whether you want high adventure, or just to get outside and stretch your legs, you'll be able to get out into nature and get your heart pumping at the Red Mountain Resort.
