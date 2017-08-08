13 Amazing Hotel Perks That Will Make You Want to Book a Room ASAP
While lots of hotels offer a drink when you check-in or perhaps include a fitness class, these 13 hotels really blow us away with the complementary treats they dole out to guests.
Graffiti conciergevia hotelindigolowereastside.comThe Hotel Indigo Lower East Side, New York has an on-site graffiti concierge who is happy to share a curated list of iconic downtown works of art with interested guests. You can head off to see the edgy artwork—which goes way beyond mere tagging—and includes constantly changing walls that urban artists treat as their public canvas. Find out the surprising words and phrases coined in New York City.
All-you-can-eat ice creamvia ritzcarlton.comThis resort, the Ritz-Carlton Orlando Grande Lakes, Florida, a favorite with families for its proximity to the sprawling Walt Disney World theme parks, offers kids (and the young at heart!) free ice cream, anytime, created by their Highball + Harvest restaurant. Here's what your favorite ice cream flavor reveals about you.
Arcade gamesvia wphsouthbeach.comThis South Beach Miami hot spot, the Washington Park Hotel, has a playful style and they've placed a variety of retro arcade video games around the hotel, including pinball, Pac-Man, Frogger, and Donkey Kong. Best of all, you don't even need quarters to use them.
Late-night peanut butter and jellyvia lepavillon.comThis Central Business District Le Pavillon Hotel offers peanut butter and jelly sandwiches in the lobby as a late night snack, an homage to a frequent business traveler who used to order them nightly to munch on them when he called his kids back home to say good night. Here are expert secrets to creating the perfect PB&J.
Fragrance butlervia crescentcourt.comWhen the TSA cracked down on traveling with liquids, luxury Rosewood Crescent Hotel in Dallas responded by creating a fragrance butler program, complete with ten gorgeous scents for men and women. Ring for the butler, and he'll appear with a silver tray of perfumes—here, they include Gucci Flora and Calvin Klein Beauty for Women and Burberry Touch and Chanel Blue de Chanel for men.
Stargazingvia fourseasons.comEvery Thursday night, astronomer Richard Allen sets up a high-powered telescope by the pool at The Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale at Troon North in Scottsdale, Arizona, takes hotel guests on a tour of the night sky. Depending on the evening, you might spot planets, shooting stars, or meteor showers all hovering above the desert resort's gorgeous landscape of towering cacti in the shadow of Pinnacle Peak. If you're mesmerized by the night sky, the clarity of the view is sure to impress.
Loaner Vespasvia halcyonhotelcherrycreek.comSure, plenty of hotels have loaner bikes, but how many have loaner Vespas? Halcyon Hotel Cherry Creek in Denver does and, if you stay here, you can borrow one and take it for a spin around the hotel's Cherry Creek North neighborhood, or set off for Denver's downtown.
Loaner guitarsvia pendryhotels.comThe new San Diego Pendry Hotel has partnered with the local Taylor Guitars company to offer loaners to guests who feel the need to strum during their stay.
A chauffeured Rolls-Roycevia beverlyhills.peninsula.comAsk for a ride as soon as you check in: The swank Peninsula Beverley Hills hotel in California offers complimentary house car service within three miles of the hotel in— you got it—a Rolls-Royce Ghost. But the rides are first-come, first-served, so don't delay. After all, in this town, you're only as good as your wheels.
Local craft beervia hotelmaxseattle.comEvery evening from 5:30 to 6:30, the Hotel Max in Seattle hotel offers a complimentary happy hour of local brews in their lobby. Their rotating list includes all the regional heavy hitters, such as Elysian Freemont Brewing, and Pike Brewing. Ask nicely, and they may pour you a pint at check-in, too.) Are you a suds lover? Here's a state-by-state list of the best American craft beers.
Beach conciergevia curtainbluff.comThe all-inclusive resort, Curtain Bluff on the south coast of Antigua is surrounded by two beautiful sandy beaches and the property now has a new "Beach Concierge." Designed to make your day on the beach as smooth as your stay in the hotel, the concierge can pick out the ideal beach chair or hammock, order your drinks, and arrange activities and water sports.
Loaner vintage accessoriesvia the-berkeley.co.ukBook a suite at The Berkeley in London and you can play dress-up in vintage Chanel, Dior, and Hermès. Ask to see the steamer trunk, which was curated by a local boutique, and you'll find that they filled it with accessories from top designers from the '50s, '60s, and '70s. Borrow whatever you like for the duration of your stay—A Hermes Kelly bag? Don't mind if I do!—and, if you really fall in love with something, you can buy it and take it home with you. Here are the classic handbags every woman should own.
Dog butlervia rosewoodhotels.comThis decadent beach resort, Las Ventanas Al Paraiso, in Los Cabos, Mexico, takes as good care of their four-legged guests as their human ones. Their dog butlers will take your pooch for a walk on the beach, take them to puppy yoga class, and even give them massages. Are you and your pooch celebrating a special anniversary or birthday? The Dog Butler can plan a party for you, too. Another idea: Take your furry friend to any one of these dog-friendly beaches for more fun in the sun.
