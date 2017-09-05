The worst part of air travel—besides a long wait in the security line—is paying for your plane ticket. Regardless of what sale price or loyalty member discount you get, your bank account always takes a noticeable hit when you want to fly.

What’s surprising is how little U.S. airlines actually earn in profit from those purchases—only $16.32 per passenger. But say the ticket cost $116.20. What happens to the rest of your money? Our infographic, based on U.S. Department of Transportation data gathered by Airlines for America, explains what every dollar from your plane ticket is used for and how it gets divvied up.

[Source: Travel + Leisure]