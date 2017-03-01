Content continues below ad

Drink bottled or canned beverages

iStock/mediaphotos

Are you familiar with Montezuma's revenge aka traveler's diarrhea? Well it's just one of the many illnesses that can be contracted through drinking tap water and drinks not canned or bottled. You don't need to worry about this so much while on the ship, but definitely only drink bottled and canned drinks when at port. You never know the bacteria and germs lurking in a country's water, and the last thing you want is to have a giant stomachache or be non-stop puking because you drank tap water.