Bring a pair of thick socks

Sergio Foto/Shutterstock

Williams says if you remove your shoes, having socks on can keep you both comfortable and sanitary. "On almost every flight, I pack a pair of wool socks with me. The socks help when it gets cold on the plane and when I feel like taking off my shoes," Williams says. "Because of the thickness, you can walk around the cabin without worrying about getting gross stuff on the bottom of your feet and don't have to worry about putting your shoes back on."