Find an amazing international phone plan

Alliance/Shutterstock

How many times have you landed at your destination and texted your loved one to let them know you arrived safe and sound? Before you know it, you're texting photos of your cocktails or selfies by the beach. Well, if you do this when abroad, you may come home to a massive phone bill that could have been avoided if you had pre-planned via an international phone plan. Many service providers have them, and they are more affordable than you might imagine. For instance, T-Mobile Smart Plan has no roaming Wi-Fi in more than 100 countries. "My T-Mobile international plan has saved me more than a couple of times with its unlimited data coverage and texting in over +140 countries," says Kosta Karakashyan, a lifestyle blogger at Cool Gear Cavalier. "While it's not incredibly fast, it's always helpful to text your friends or family that you made it or that you are on your layover and can't find any Wi-Fi access. Nowadays phone companies are always trying to offer the next best thing, so it shouldn't be too hard to find a plan that works for you when you're on the road." She's right. AT&T has international day passes at $10 each, which buy you unlimited calls and texts, and use your plan's monthly data allowance without additional roaming charges. For longer trips, they also have a $40 passbook good for 30 days or 200MB of data. Sprint offers global roaming free texts, 2G data, and phone calls for $0.20 per minute. Finally, Verizon has a few programs, including one that will charge you $25 for 100MB of in 140 countries. You can also buy a TravelPass for $2 a day if you are going to Mexico or Canada, or another 100 countries are covered for $10 per day, and will just follow your regular plan.