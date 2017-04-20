Just say no Fablok/Shutterstock "I take migraine meds and I have injectables for when they get really bad. Out of everything in my suitcase (like awesome shoes and handbags), someone took my three injectable Imitrex meds. And if you don't get migraines, it's not like these meds would have any affect, like Oxycontin or something fun. It was just totally bizarre. And the injectables are needle-less so that wasn't the issue either!" —Felissa A, @SportsGalNYC "I take migraine meds and I have injectables for when they get really bad. Out of everything in my suitcase (like awesome shoes and handbags), someone took my three injectable Imitrex meds. And if you don't get migraines, it's not like these meds would have any affect, like Oxycontin or something fun. It was just totally bizarre. And the injectables are needle-less so that wasn't the issue either!" —Felissa A, @SportsGalNYC

Strapped Tatiana Chekryzhova/Shutterstock "We had just arrived in New York and were getting ready to go out to dinner. Paul was getting dressed and asked me what I did with his belts. I remember we had packed two belts (black and brown) and I recalled putting them in a corner of the suitcase. Both were gone. Some really skinny guy must have needed his pants held up." —Les

Tiny toes Nelli Syrotynska/Shutterstock "My toddler's sneakers. They were Jordans and I was super pissed. I had gotten them cheap but that's not the point. Who needs toddler-sized Jordans so badly?" Dara K.

Unstrung Sergey Shubin/Shutterstock "When I flew my guitar for a tour and my band went to practice, I got it out of the case and there was a TSA slip... and then I realized that they had taken apart my guitar and sort of loosely put it back together. It was a mess! You can't just do that! I was livid. Luckily there was a guitar tech where we were practicing so I could pay to fix it, but I'm still angry about it." —Crystal B

Less sparkle Golden Shrimp/Shutterstock "I had packed three giant tubs of glitter for a photo shoot—and only two made it to my destination!" —Loni V.

Unwelcome gifts Vitylia/Shutterstock "I once had two empty Cartier watch boxes appear in my luggage. Yikes! Someone was missing a few expensive items! And another time, an ex of mine SWEARS that the black bra and panty I found in his luggage when I was unpacking it from a trip for him was planted by the TSA." —Diana B.

In a jam Es75/Shutterstock "A souvenir jar of Lilikoi Jelly mysteriously disappeared from my carry-on at the Big Island, Hawaii airport after the TSA agent looked through my bag and mentioned that it was his favorite flavor." —Vicki A.

Bye-bye baubles ArtemZ/Shutterstock "One time when I was headed to Cabo, my jewelry and my travel jewelry roll in general (nothing super expensive—I was a college kid at the time) disappeared. It was replaced with a hunters flap hat and fishing lures. I was so confused." —Rachel Costello

Tech trade Peshkova/Shutterstock "What about when I landed in France and had SOMEONE ELSE's LAPTOP IN MY SUITCASE? Then did some FBI work and got it back to him in the USA... he didn't have much on the computer—a dirty pic and only one work thing!" —Mimi Banks

Bad vibes Victor Moussa/Shutterstock "My brand-spanking-new vibrator disappeared from my bag. I was so mad! It cost like $140. I didn't even get to use it first!" —Tiffany L.

Unzipped imagedb.com/Shutterstock "A bag of 1,000 white plastic zip ties disappeared mysteriously from my luggage. Every. Single. One." —Andy S.

More flop than flip racorn/Shutterstock "Once I had someone's dirty rubber flip flop placed in my suitcase by TSA. Ick." —Brenda Halles

A thing for high-end cosmetics Africa Studio/Shutterstock "My Marc Jacobs coconut primer and foundation was gone. Everything else was left in my makeup bag." —Makeda A.

...Or any cosmetics Africa Studio/Shutterstock "All my makeup was stolen out of my bag coming home from Burning Man. The entire, fully stocked makeup bag." —Alana Winter

"All my makeup was stolen out of my bag coming home from Burning Man. The entire, fully stocked makeup bag." —Alana Winter

