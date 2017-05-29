Give your bank notice

Syda Productions/Shutterstock

"I'm sorry. Your card was denied," isn't a phrase you want to hear after enjoying a dinner out on vacation. You have plenty of cash to cover it, so what's the deal? "A bank might put a fraud alert on your account if they see unusual activity such as charges a different state or country," says Reddi. "Make sure to contact all banks that have issued your credit, debit, and ATM cards and let them know of your travel plans," suggests Reddi. Even if you're just road tripping it across the state lines, this can happen but it's especially important to inform your bank if your traveling abroad.