10 Labor Day Weekend Getaways That Will Actually Get You Excited for the End of Summer
Looking for a last-minute escape? Check out these 10 great deals on holiday hotels.
Bright lights, big cityCourtesy Omni Berkshire PlaceMake midtown Manhattan yours this Labor Day—after all, the locals generally escape to the Hamptons or the Jersey Shore, leaving reservations at the best restaurants and shows up for grabs. At the Omni Berkshire Place, the Labor Day deal offers guests a third night for just $20.17
Outer Banks' escapeCourtesy Sanderling ResortGet your last gasp of summer in with afternoons watching the shore line for dolphins, evening swims in the pool, and nighttime s'mores roasted over a fire pit. The Sanderling Resort is located right on the beach in the Outer Banks in Duck, North Carloina. Labor Day rates drop from $399 to $199 for the holiday night itself.
Luxe beachsideCourtesy The ColonyYou probably don't associate tiny Palm Beach—home to designer shopping and impressive facial work—as a "value" destination, but The Colony, a well-renovated landmark (no chin lines here!) is offering a third-night free deal.
All-inclusive for lessCourtesy Club Med Sandpiper BayBook the "Wow" sale at the all-inclusive Club Med Sandpiper Bay in Port St. Lucie, Florida— known for its sports program—by August 22 and you'll get up to $1,000 per person in savings, with complimentary waterskiing lessons. Activities at the resort also include, for example, sailing, kayaking, yoga, tennis, and beach volleyball, so there's plenty to keep you busy until you have to head back to work. Here are more all-inclusive resorts you can totally afford.
Art Deco flairCourtesy The Washington Park Hotel South BeachThis Art Deco gem, the Washington Park Hotel South Beach Miami, is offering 30 percent off their "premium" room categories this Labor Day, and they're throwing in beach umbrellas, too. When you're not on the sand, you can enjoy plenty of Miami culture—from Cuban cuisine to shopping—and the resort is home to the Florida outpost of Manhattan's chic Employee's Only cocktail lounge.
Caribbean dreamCourtesy BreezesThe summer sale at Breezes, an all-inclusive resort in Cable Beach, Bahamas, includes a whopping 50 percent saving on regular rates when you book four nights, plus $150 resort credit. If you book Labor Day by August 15, you may find rates as low as $126 per person per night. That's a lot of soft white sand and pale blue water for your travel dollar!
Desert destinationCourtesy Boulders Resort and SpaThis desert resort, The Boulders Resort and Spa in Scottsdale, Arizona—known for its gorgeous golf green as well as hiking and biking programs—starts at just $219 per night over labor day, a whopping 60 percent discount from the regular rate. Best of all, if you ask for the holiday package you'll also get complimentary valet parking, a $25 dining credit per person per day, and they'll waive the resort fee.
Adults-onlyCourtesy Sanctuary Camelback Mountain Resort & SpaWhile The Boulders puts you in touch with the natural beauty of the desert, Sanctuary on Camelback in Scottsdale, Arizona, provides a chic adults-only pool scene by the expansive infinity pool, which is lined with colorful umbrellas and plenty of bikini clad guests. Order up a bucket of beers or a pair of frosty cocktails, and enjoy 15 percent off three nights or more for a rate of only $242 per night.
Aloha for lessCourtesy Vive Hotel WaikikiThis sleek boutique hotel, Vive Hotel Waikiki in Oahu, Hawaii, is offering rates as low as $163 per night for guests staying six nights of more this Labor day Weekend. Plus, they're throwing in breakfast and WiFi, and waiving resorts fees, too. That leaves you plenty of money left over for surfing classes, luaus, and yoga or umbrella drinks on the beach. After all, we'd never judge how you choose to salute the sun in paradise. Find out everything you need to know before booking your Hawaiian vacation.
Mai tais on the beachCourtesy Sheraton Kona Resort & Spa at Keauhou BayThis Big Island resort Sheraton Kona Resort and Spa is offering a low $169 per night rate as part of their "Pack for Paradise" program. And who wouldn't want to escape to the Big Island this holiday? After all, there's no better way to toast the end of summer than a couple of Mai Tais by the surf. Check out these Hawaiian words that reveal the secret to Zen.
