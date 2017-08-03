Content continues below ad

Everyone knows this means a delay, but did you know how a holding pattern actually works? "When we have delays for landing due to congestion, usually caused by bad weather or special holidays, we are told by ATC [air traffic control] to join holding patterns to wait for our turn to land. These are like racetrack patterns in the sky which are usually drawn on a aeronautical map so all flights can follow the same racetrack. Each aircraft will be separated vertically by 1,000 feet, and the lowest in the 'stack' or holding pattern will be ready next for landing," says Boland.

Code-share

You may have experienced the confusion of arriving at the airport and seeing two or three different flight numbers attached to the same flight. This is a code-share, and it means that a few airlines have agreed to advertise and share the profits of a single flight. "A flight from Los Angeles to Hong Kong might be on a American Airlines aircraft, but passengers from Cathay Pacific can be booked on it as well, so there will be a mix of both airlines passengers. Usually the flight number with fewer digits will be the airline whose aircraft will be used," says Boland.