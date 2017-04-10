Content continues below ad

Grab some plastic straws from the pantry

Emily C. McCormick/Shutterstock

Have you witnessed the miracle of knotted necklace chains? It's like a magic trick gone bad: Add several chains to a small jewelry bag, travel to your destination, open the bag, and PRESTO CHANGO, one big knotted chain instead of three. The best way to pack a suitcase with delicate jewelry? Drinking straws. Thread a chain through to the end of the straw, then close the clasp. Lay the neatly looped straws in a plastic bag or trim the straws to fit into a toothbrush case and pile them in there. (Extra bonus: your chains are now camouflaged from prying eyes as well).