What to wear in the air via rockport.com, duluthtrading.com, & scottevest.comGisel Luna a blogger at Mint and Thrift has the following travel wear advice: "To pack light and easy, I absolutely love one-pieces. Breezy dresses, easy jumpsuits, and one-piece swimwear make creating outfits and packing your bag a breeze. Dresses and jumpsuits can easily go from day to night just by switching up the accessories." For comfortable travel wear, I also love to slip on a travel dress like the Duluth Noga Active Dress or the Yala Hadley Dress these super comfy stretch fabric garments hold their shape and leave you feeling cool when you arrive at a warmer destination. They look great with sneaker style travel shoes like Rockport truFLEX Tie sneakers but when you get to your hotel you can throw a pair of heels on and go straight to dinner. Did you know that airlines actually DO have a dresscode? I always remember to bring my SCOTTeVest Chloe glow jacket, it has so many pockets to carry everything from your cell phone to your headphones and everything in between. It even has a little pocket the perfect size to fit the cutest little gold comb from Go Comb that acts as a mirror as well as keeping your hair neat.

Stay entertained via akg.com & cozyphones.comYou won't miss a minute of the inflight entertainment with the AKG headphones , the sound quality is amazing with Lufthansa Airlines even adopting them as their official headphone for their business class cabins. The noise canceling technology balances out lower-frequency ambient noise such as the plane humming to offer quiet to travelers. If you prefer in-ear headphones, check out the Decibullz's Bluetooth wireless earphones which are custom fitted to your ear. You put the earplugs into hot water for five minutes, take them out, and then they form to the exact shape of your ear. If you are traveling with children you should grab them a pair of CozyPhones. These headphones have ultra-thin speakers inside a comfortable headband, for both children and adults. They lay flat against their little ears disguised in cute animal designs like Unicorns and foxes.

Content continues below ad

Seeing the sights via novemberrain.com, olukai.com & peaceloveworld.com Whether you are checking out the history of a city or visiting museums, you'll want to be comfortable and have a great pair of shoes like Olukai Hawaiian inspired footwear so that you can pound the pavement in comfort. My favorite bag for exploring new downtowns is the Love Weekender bag by Peace Love World. It's big enough to fit your camera, wallet and all your essentials and can even squeeze in a change of clothes. I always make sure I throw in my November Rain Poncho which folds up super small but provides total waterproof coverage thanks to its heat sealed seams. Not only will you look good but you'll feel good too as 10 percent of all sales go to water projects in developing nations. Make clothing choices easy for your main squeeze by ordering a Create-a-Drawer from Basic Outfitters. It contains underwear, socks, T-shirts, and a pair of pants, an absolutely fool proof weekend wardrobe. I like layering on my Skinny Shirt for busy city days, it stays cool and flat underneath sweaters and cardigans and is chic enough to take you from day to evening. If you think you may need your hands-free to take photographs, stash everything inside a Grace pack from STM Goods with shock isolated suspension technology you can also throw in your laptop and not worry about it at all.

Content continues below ad

Shopping day via flipandtumble.com & tieks.comI throw a few Flip and Tumble drawstring bags into my case. They fold small enough to fit in the palm of your hand, yet open out into shopping totes or even backpacks in beautiful bright colors and hues. I don't have to worry about wasting plastic bags, and I can shop to my heart's content. Eddie Bauer Travex line is my go to for stylish, comfortable, and high-quality clothing that still looks great after a whole day of exploring a new locale. Lawren Bagley, a fashion and lifestyle blogger with over 70,000 Instagram followers (@lawrenbagley), travels often and has some great tips for looking good on the go (these 13 outfit tricks will make you look instantly younger). "Bring a bold lip color and a statement necklace. Both are compact and can add a pop to any outfit. I also never leave home without my foldable flats called Tieks. No one wants to be in uncomfortable shoes all day, and fold-able flats are perfect for throwing in your purse so you can quickly put your feet at ease after a meeting or event. All three are my must haves when traveling and I wouldn't go anywhere without them," she says.

Content continues below ad