Happiness is… flying at 39,000 feet with a camera; when the world below you transforms into what seems to be a different entity, boats and cars appear to stop moving, people turn into ants, and skyscrapers suddenly aren’t scraping the sky. These 20 people didn’t let the opportunity to capture a stunning in-flight photograph pass them by. (Afraid to fly? Here’s how you can get over your fear of flying.)
Soaring above the clouds
Clearly feeling very brave flying out of Dubai
Greenland with no sign of green
Aukland, New Zealand countryside
This picture-perfect paradise in Lisbon, Portugal
Mountains in Squamish, British Columbia straight ahead
This patchwork of prairies in central California
Front row seat to some more glaciers in Greenland
What better way to see the Himalayas than from above?
Pros of having a window seat: Incredible views of Colombia
Hitting turbulence while flying over the Windy City
This postcard-ready photo of Mt. Hood in Oregon
Chilean prairies and mountains
This mining pit that was turned into a manmade lake in Cebu
This incredible view of the Alpine Mountains
Somewhere (literally) over the rainbow
Red Arizona mountains
Expect some beautiful mountain views if you’re traveling from Buenos Aires to Santiago
This breath-taking Caribbean view over the Cayman Islands
Mt. Rainer standing 14,411 feet tall in Washington
