10 Stunning Places to Sleep Under the Stars This Summer
You don't have to pull your sleeping bags out of the attic to spend a night sleeping outside this summer—these options offer plenty of luxury, without skimping on stars.
Las Ventanas al Paraiso, Los Cabos, MexicoRosewood Hotel & ResortsThis gorgeous luxury resort—in a town known for eye-popping properties—may just be the most beautiful of all. Designed with striking Moorish-inspired white stucco buildings around a breathtaking oceanfront infinity pool—gives couples the opportunity to sleep under the stars on their private oceanfront or rooftop terrace. Butlers set up a bed for the evening, complete with a snacks, tequila, and even fresh flowers, so you can gaze up at the famously clear Baja sky.
SeaDream Yacht Club, Caribbean or MediterraneanSeaDream Yacht ClubThese two intimate 112-passenger cruise ships have nine Balinese-style day beds on the top deck and, at night, the line decks them out with sheets and blankets so that passengers can sleep outside as the ship sails to its next destination. Our advice: Ask for the far forward one for the most privacy. Here are some more travel tips for taking a cruise.
AKA Central Park, New York CityAKA This tony hotel goes all out with their divine package, setting up a queen-size bed on a terrace in front of a wood-burning fireplace with candles, all on the 17th floor of the hotel with views of the surrounding skyscrapers. In addition to a gorgeous bed, they also provide pajamas, a telescope, and a photographer to document the night—or, the PG-13 parts, at least. (Did you know about these 20 words and sayings that were coined in NYC?)
Ladera, St. Lucia, CaribbeanVia LaderaWhile this decadent resort isn't exactly "under the stars," the 37 suites do have only three walls, leaving the fourth open to the air. Best of all, all of the beds are wrapped in mosquito netting (quelling your worries about mosquito-borne diseases) and some rooms have gorgeous private pools from which you can watch the night sky for shooting stars.
Amangiri, Canyon Point, UtahCourtesy AmanThe sky is amazing above this quiet Aman resort, located on 600 acres near the Navajo reservation on the border of Arizona and Utah. Here, in the middle of the red rocks and canyons, six of the resort's suites have open-air "sky terraces" with day beds, as well as private pools.
Treetop Haven, Prince Edward Island, CanadaCourtesy Treetop HavenLocated on 50 wooded acres in Mount Tyron on Prince Edward Island, these five treehouse-style geodesic domes, set high in the trees, let you feel like you're living outdoors. You can spend the day hiking through the forest, and return for a soak in your deck-top hot tub. Here are the most stunning hiking trails in America.
Phinda Game Reserve, KwaZulu-Natal, South AfricaCourtesy And BeyondThere may be no more glamorous "back to nature" vacation than this African safari experience. After a day-long game drive, the andBeyond team will set up an open-air "bedroom" in the middle of the bush, with a duvet- topped bed draped in mosquito netting, a campfire, and lanterns hanging from the trees. (And yes, you do sleep better on camping trips.) Best of all, an armed guard will stand watch in case any big game come wondering by during the night.
Royal Mansour, Marrakesh, MoroccoCourtesy Royal MansourThis gorgeous date palm-shaded resort in Marrakesh—an oasis-like luxury hotel filled with spectacular tile work and sculpted plaster—takes guests out into the Atlas Mountains for a private 4x4 tour, followed by a night of cocktails and dinner in a private camp lit by candles, torches, and the stars in the sky above.
L'Albereta, Brescia, ItalyL'AlberetaSure, this hotel's Cabriolet room has a balcony that overlooks the vineyards, but that's not the most distinctive feature. Push a button, and the ceiling opens up to allow guests to sleep outside. And yes, all that nearby wine can do wonders for you—just practice moderation, please.
Khutzeymateen Wilderness Lodge, Terrace, British ColumbiaCourtesy Khutzemayteen Wilderness LodgeThis floating lodge sits on the banks of British Columbia's Khutzeymateen Inlet—home to one of the largest population of grizzly bears in the region—just a 20-minute sea plane ride from Prince Rupert. The rustic wood lodge is filled with rough-hewn furniture in a forest setting, but it comes with a barbecue, a sauna, and a fire pit to relax by at the end of a day of hiking or fishing.
