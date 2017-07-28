Content continues below ad

Royal Mansour, Marrakesh, Morocco

Courtesy Royal Mansour

This gorgeous date palm-shaded resort in Marrakesh—an oasis-like luxury hotel filled with spectacular tile work and sculpted plaster—takes guests out into the Atlas Mountains for a private 4x4 tour, followed by a night of cocktails and dinner in a private camp lit by candles, torches, and the stars in the sky above.