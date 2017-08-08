These Prohibited Items Are Least Likely to Get Confiscated by the TSA

Monkey Business Images/Shutterstock

Can’t live without your expensive perfume or new bottle of hair gel when you travel? We’ve been there. Packing for vacation is stressful enough—without needing to abide by TSA’s strict carry-on rules. But few people will risk having their items confiscated, or worse: waiting even longer while security rifles through their bag. (Travelers, beware! These four letters also guarantee you a longer wait at airport security.)

Thanks to new research, you can actually calculate your odds of being caught with banned goods. A team at Stratos Jets, an air charter service provider, surveyed over 1,000 people about the prohibited items they’ve knowingly and unknowingly brought onto a plane, as well as which ones were most commonly confiscated by TSA. Their results uncovered the No-Fly items that typically make it through TSA, and who is accidentally (or purposefully!) packing them. Don’t miss the other secrets your TSA security agent isn’t telling you.

Your chances of getting through security with liquid toiletries are pretty low, sadly; over 25 percent of travelers reported having non-alcoholic liquids confiscated by TSA. However, you might have more luck with food and alcohol. Only four percent of respondents said the TSA confiscated their alcohol, and one in 10 say they managed to slip through with food items.

Overall, millennials are the biggest smugglers of TSA-prohibited items. One in five millennial respondents admitted to knowingly sneaking the contraband through security, while less than 15 percent of Gen Xers said the same. On average, 25 percent of fliers have unknowingly brought banned items onto the airplane, according to the data. Conclusion? You might want to brush up on the things most likely to get you flagged by the TSA before your next flight.

By the way, that’s not all you have to look forward to while waiting in the TSA line. Turns out, the newest airport security measure is very, very creepy.