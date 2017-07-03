9 Dreamy, Magical Tree Houses You Can Totally Rent This Summer—Really!
Take your love of the great outdoors to new heights. Go ahead. Go out on a limb with these one-of-a-kind properties.
Treehouse Point, Issaquah, WashingtonVia Treehouse PointJust outside of Seattle, you'll find your tree house hotel alternative to city life with TreeHouse Point. Comprised of six cabins, this adults-only retreat offers simple comforts that will give you that back-to-the-basics feel. Heat, electricity, and a cozy bed all come in each cabin, though all but one are void of a bathroom. To access such luxury, you'll have to walk the grounds to use the one bathhouse with toilets and showers. Stay in the Burl for two nights (the only one with a bathroom)—and expect to pay around $750. Heads up: You need to book months in advance as well.
Post Ranch Inn, Big Sur, CaliforniaVia Post Ranch InnBig Sur is central California's mystical wonderland, from the depths of the forest to the vastness of the ocean. Post Ranch Inn gives you a little of both worlds. These serene tree houses are free-standing structures built on stilts nine feet above the forest floor. Enjoy the skylight over the bed for stargazing, the private deck, complimentary gourmet breakfast buffet, daily yoga, infinity swimming pools, and so much more.
The Aviary at Wheatleigh Hotel, Lenox, MassachusettsVia The AviaryWhen you want that nature feel but with luxury accommodations, head to The Aviary — a two-story treetop suite featuring a private covered terrace. On the first floor, you'll find expansive windows. Take the sculptural glass enclosed circular stair to reach the second floor where you can slumber atop the trees. There's also a gorgeous bathroom featuring an antique soaking tub. Be sure to check out the Wheatleigh Hotel's 22-acre property, including the picturesque pool and stunning wine cellar. You'll need to roll out the dough for this tree house.
The Treehouse at Winvian Farm, Litchfield Hills, ConnecticutVia Winvian FarmA quiet getaway with that farmhouse feel, the Treehouse at Winvian Farm is far from roughing it. The 113-acre property features 18 unique cottages. To get to the main entrance of the tree house, you'll have to take a 35-foot ascent among a color-canopied staircase. The house features two floors, a king-size bed and sofa pullout, two fireplaces, a steam shower, and, just to make you feel even more relaxed, a Jacuzzi.
Out'N'About Treehouse Treesort, Cave Junction, OregonVia Treehouses.comAppropriately called the "Treesort," this 12-house bed and breakfast-style getaway is a homegrown-based business. You won't find locks on the tree house doors, so prepare to indulge in a rustic, camping vibe at this location. On the 36 private acres of pasture and woods, you'll have plenty to do besides reside among the trees, including horseback riding to an extensive zip-line course, hiking through the Siskiyou National Forest, and river rafting.
Treehouse Cottages, Eureka Springs, ArkansasVia Treehouse CottagesSeven tree houses make up the Treehouse Cottages, which spans two locations. Mixing modern luxury and rustic lodging, these treetop escapes were created by married couple Terry and Patsy Miller. Terry designed and built each cottage, while Patsy is the brains behind the interior design work. Located 26 feet above the ground, the Hidden Oak Treehouse features a double-size, heart-shaped Jacuzzi surrounded by glass with a forest view, separate bathroom with a stained-glass window, and a fireplace.
Tree House Hot Springs, Nathrop, ColoradoVia Treehouse Hot SpringsA double octagon residing near Mt. Princeton and the Chalk Cliffs, Tree House Hot Springs features breathtaking views, five bedrooms, five baths, two living rooms, floor-to-ceiling windows, and so much more. A mere 450-feet away, you'll have access to the creek, where you can relax in the 27-foot long hot spring soaking pool.
Missouri Treehouse Cabins, Dora, MissouriVia Missouri Treehouse CabinsWhether you're looking for a solo getaway, something romantic, or a family-friendly excursion, Missouri Treehouse Cabins has something for you. There are eight tree houses to choose from, situated above the Missouri Ozarks. The Treetop Loft Tree House Cabin features an incredible view. It sleeps up to six, features one master bedroom, an over-sized Jacuzzi tub, and a fully-equipped kitchen. There's also easy access to the Mark Twain National Forest. And when you're done hiking your heart out, schedule a therapeutic massage on the comfort of your own tree house deck.
Raven's Reveal Treehouse, Sitka, AlaskaVia ravenspeakbandb.comPart of the Inn at Raven's Peek, this unique tree house hotel is nestled within a grove of Sitka spruce trees overlooking Sitka Sound. The stand-alone tree house is a four-level, two-bedroom unit featuring a private hot tub, full bath, wet bar, deck, and full breakfast each morning.
