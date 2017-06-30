Courtesy of The Ritz-CarltonPlanning your next vacation just got a whole lot easier. You officially only have one choice: The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, a luxurious cruise experience that combines the best of a five-star resort with the majesty of the high seas.

Courtesy of The Ritz-CarltonRitz-Carlton’s first fleet will only roll out three 298-passenger yachts—but boy, do they pack a big punch. Each will have 149 suites with private balconies, two penthouses, and a restaurant that boasts a three Michelin-starred chef. And they are also available for private rental if you, y’know, want to splurge.

For a span of seven to 10 days, including overnight and daytime ports of call, Ritz-Carlton’s ships will cruise to places across the Mediterranean, northern Europe, the Caribbean, and Latin America, depending on the season. These small-scale yachts will also be able to dock at locations like Capri and Portofino, Italy, which larger vessels usually can’t access.

Courtesy of The Ritz-CarltonThe ships were designed by Ritz-Carlton and the Swedish cruise-ship design company Tillberg Design, who also worked on the Norwegian Cruise Line. Although we’re just getting wind of this magnificent project, the company has apparently tossed the idea around for several years.

Courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton“We will be one of the smallest, ultra-luxury cruise ships in the market… and we’re hoping to attract those who wouldn’t consider a mainstream cruise, but would entertain a highly-curated yacht style experience,” Herve Humler, President and COO of The Ritz-Carlton Company, told Town & Country. “Through collaborations with local chefs, musicians, and artists, guests will get to experience the locations in unique and experiential ways, both onboard and ashore.”

Still, don’t start packing your bags quite yet—the first yacht won’t set sail until late 2019, though you can book a reservation starting in May of next year. (Before you do, check out experts’ tips for booking a cruise.)

Looking for something a little more—ahem—cost-effective? Good news: booking a cheap flight to Hawaii just became easier than ever.