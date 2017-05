Roadtrippers via itunes.apple.com Possibly the best road trip planner app to have. Roadtrippers is both practical and fun, giving you directions to nearby gas stations and campsites, as well as to roadside attractions and Possibly the best road trip planner app to have. Roadtrippers is both practical and fun, giving you directions to nearby gas stations and campsites, as well as to roadside attractions and national parks . Within the Roadtrippers app, you can put together your own road trip itinerary or download a pre-made one, read about destinations, and connect with other travelers who are on the same road as you.

HotelTonight via itunes.apple.com When you're looking to score good hotel deals for a spur of the moment trip, try HotelTonight. Whether your overnight plans have fallen through or you simply don't make plans, HotelTonight will help you find a good deal on a nearby hotel or motel, and it will give you directions straight there. No more paying double for a hotel room at the last minute!

GasBuddy via itunes.apple.com If you've ever driven through the Mojave Desert, then you know that gas stations can occasionally be few and far between and, when they're that, typically expensive, too. You can find the cheapest gas near you , calculate the cost of a road trip, and never worry about running out of gas before the next station again with GasBuddy . Lifesaver!

Netflix via itunes.apple.com We know what you're thinking—streaming a show in the car is tough on your battery and data plan, and isn't likely to stream smoothly anyway. Which is why it's so incredible that you can now download and save much of the content on Netflix to watch later. Now, you can easily binge-watch the latest series in your car (not while you're driving, obviously), or let the kids zone out on Finding Dory guilt-free. Thank us later.

Spotify via itunes.apple.com No road trip is complete without a good travel playlist. You can get a $5 auxiliary cord at most interstate gas stations, then hook up your tunes to the stereo and jam out. And seriously, upgrade to premium already. It's so worth it. Besides, science has shown that there's tons of health benefits to listening to music

Hostelworld via itunes.apple.com If you think hostels are just for college students studying abroad, think again. The Hostelworld app lets you browse hostels, filter results for your specific preferences (i.e., a private room or queen bed), and book a room in any one of over 33,000 hostels worldwide. When you're on the road, you'll find that hostels can provide cheaper lodging than most hotels, and are frequently a lot more fun to stay at!

Threes via itunes.apple.com You'll be amazed how much road time you can kill with this simple yet addictive puzzle game. Threes is an offline number puzzle that involves sliding numbered tiles around a 3x3 grid to add them up. If that doesn't sell you, perhaps the fact that it was Apple's Game of the Year in 2014 will, or maybe its 5-star review from TouchArcade , who called it a "perfect mobile game" or that games are a proven way to build your brain . Learn it in a minute, play it for a lifetime.

Airbnb via itunes.apple.com Perhaps an obvious one, but worthwhile for many reasons besides the obvious. In addition to booking a place to stay on your road trip, Airbnb now also offers city guides written by savvy locals (want to know where to find authentic Vietnamese food in LA ? Of course you do.), workshops, and other experiences you can book, hosted meet-ups with fellow travelers, and even some audio walking guides. Wherever you're traveling to and however long you're staying, Airbnb can help you get a taste of local life there.

ChefsFeed via itunes.apple.com If you consider yourself a foodie, you should have this app yesterday. ChefsFeed gives you recommendations for restaurants and even specific dishes from local chefs themselves, guaranteeing a first-class meal (just be sure to stay away from these foods chefs never order .) If you take your dinner seriously (and don't mind paying extra for fine dining), then ChefsFeed won't steer you wrong.

