10 Apps That Will Make Your Next Road Trip Cheaper and Easier
Have smartphone, will travel. Check out these 10 handy apps that will make your next road trip a whole lot easier and more enjoyable.
Roadtrippersvia itunes.apple.com Possibly the best road trip planner app to have. Roadtrippers is both practical and fun, giving you directions to nearby gas stations and campsites, as well as to roadside attractions and national parks. Within the Roadtrippers app, you can put together your own road trip itinerary or download a pre-made one, read about destinations, and connect with other travelers who are on the same road as you.
HotelTonightvia itunes.apple.com When you're looking to score good hotel deals for a spur of the moment trip, try HotelTonight. Whether your overnight plans have fallen through or you simply don't make plans, HotelTonight will help you find a good deal on a nearby hotel or motel, and it will give you directions straight there. No more paying double for a hotel room at the last minute!
GasBuddyvia itunes.apple.com If you've ever driven through the Mojave Desert, then you know that gas stations can occasionally be few and far between and, when they're that, typically expensive, too. You can find the cheapest gas near you, calculate the cost of a road trip, and never worry about running out of gas before the next station again with GasBuddy. Lifesaver!
Content continues below ad
Netflixvia itunes.apple.comWe know what you're thinking—streaming a show in the car is tough on your battery and data plan, and isn't likely to stream smoothly anyway. Which is why it's so incredible that you can now download and save much of the content on Netflix to watch later. Now, you can easily binge-watch the latest series in your car (not while you're driving, obviously), or let the kids zone out on Finding Dory guilt-free. Thank us later.
Spotifyvia itunes.apple.comNo road trip is complete without a good travel playlist. You can get a $5 auxiliary cord at most interstate gas stations, then hook up your tunes to the stereo and jam out. And seriously, upgrade to premium already. It's so worth it. Besides, science has shown that there's tons of health benefits to listening to music.
Hostelworld
Content continues below ad
Threesvia itunes.apple.comYou'll be amazed how much road time you can kill with this simple yet addictive puzzle game. Threes is an offline number puzzle that involves sliding numbered tiles around a 3x3 grid to add them up. If that doesn't sell you, perhaps the fact that it was Apple's Game of the Year in 2014 will, or maybe its 5-star review from TouchArcade, who called it a "perfect mobile game" or that games are a proven way to build your brain. Learn it in a minute, play it for a lifetime.
Airbnbvia itunes.apple.comPerhaps an obvious one, but worthwhile for many reasons besides the obvious. In addition to booking a place to stay on your road trip, Airbnb now also offers city guides written by savvy locals (want to know where to find authentic Vietnamese food in LA? Of course you do.), workshops, and other experiences you can book, hosted meet-ups with fellow travelers, and even some audio walking guides. Wherever you're traveling to and however long you're staying, Airbnb can help you get a taste of local life there.
ChefsFeed
Content continues below ad
Happy Cowvia itunes.apple.com It can be hard to find good vegetarian and vegan fare while traveling, but not when HappyCow does all the work for you. This restaurant search app helps you find nearby veg-friendly restaurants, whether they're explicit vegetarian or have several vegetarian items on the menu. You can search by dietary restriction or by the type of grub you're looking for.
Thanks! You're on our list.
And your life's about to get more interesting.