It's the holidays, and you're at the airport with your enormous family. You and your relatives have spent the past 24 hours or so bickering and bantering, packing and preparing for your well-earned vacation to Paris. All you need to do is get to the gate and you're free, ready to finally unwind for a few days, but you have no clue exactly where that gate is.

If you’ve ever been in this situation before, you are not alone. Also, you might be Kate McCallister from Home Alone, and you definitely left Kevin behind.

If only you had some sort of guide to bring you where you need to go, a high-tech sherpa, so to speak. Well, if you're traveling at Incheon International Airport in Seoul, South Korea, this issue is a thing of the past.

Beginning this month, a robot named Troika made by LG will be roving around the airport, providing assistance to travelers. The robot is able to consume tickets, scan and return them, then escort you to your gate.

Troika is 4’6”, fluent in Japanese, Chinese, and English, and responds to its name when called. It’s able to navigate around obstacles and travelers alike, so there’s no risk of it swan diving right into a fountain, like this unfortunate security robot.

