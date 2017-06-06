What could be better after a long day of driving than watching a movie from the comfort of your own vehicle? The iconic 66 Drive-In Theater in Carthage, Missouri, has been running since it opened in 1949. Though movies (and ticket prices) have changed a lot since then, you can still see new releases for bargain prices at one of the most classic drive-ins in the country.

Nelson’s Old Riverton Store

Drew Knowles

Possibly the most notable stop in all of Kansas, the store doubles as a general store and a Route 66 gift shop. It started as Williams Store when Leo Williams opened its doors in 1925. Then it became the Eisler Brothers Old Riverton Store almost 50 years later, thanks to Joe and Isabell Eisler. Finally, the Eislers’ nephew Scott Nelson changed the name a third time. But not everything has changed. You can still see one of the store’s original outhouses on the property.