10 Rude Manners that Are Actually Polite in Other Countries

Think it's impolite to burp after a meal? Think again. What may be a no-no at an American dinner table is totally acceptable in other cultures.

By Clint Brownfield from _Original to TMBI
Burping and slurping at the dinner table

01_Slurp_Rude_americanistock/DusanManicIn China and Taiwan, burping is the highest form of flattery—it means you like the food! "The host considers the noise a compliment," says Patricia Napier-Fitzpatrick, founder and president of the Etiquette School of New York. Slurping your noodles pays the same respect. Still, you should avoid these annoying eating habits when eating with Americans.

Arriving to a dinner date late

02_late_Rude_americanistock/SolStockIn India, it's totally acceptable to show up to dinner 15 or 30 minutes behind schedule. Why? "They're a little more relaxed about time than we are," says Napier-Fitzpatrick. Unlike Western cultures, Indians value relationships with people over being punctual. Here are 50 etiquette rules you should always practice.

Chugging a glass of wine

03_wine_Rude_americanistock/nd3000In Georgia (the country), tradition calls for you to down your entire glass in one go after a toast. Thankfully for your liver, the glasses tend to be on the small side. When you're dining at a restaurant at home though, make sure to follow these etiquette tips.

Not offering to split the bill

04_bill_Rude_americanistock/Minerva-StudioIn France, splitting the bill is deemed "unsophisticated." To avoid dirty stares, you should offer to pay the entire bill, or let someone else pay. But if you're dining with Americans, this is the most polite way to split the bill.

Feeding someone food with your hands

05__Rude_americanistock/andresrIn Ethiopia, feeding each other with your hands is a gesture of hospitality. The tradition, called gursha, is intended to build trust and social bonds between those sharing the food.

You don't thank a friend or family member for inviting you over for dinner

06__Rude_americanistock/SolStockIn India, thanking the host at the end of a meal is considered a form of payment and frowned upon. Instead, return the favor by inviting them over for dinner next time, which shows that you value the relationship. "But when you do, make sure it's not nicer than their dinner for you," Napier-Fitzpatrick says. A comparable dinner will compliment your guest without outdoing their own.

Eating food off of the ground

07__Rude_americanistock/_Image-SourceIn the Middle East, if you drop bread on the ground, you should pick it up, kiss it, and raise it to your forehead before putting it back on your plate. This shows respect for your food and the work that went into making it. (Find out the truth behind the 5-second rule.)

Not finishing everything on your plate

08__Rude_americanistock/bigjomIn many Asian countries, wiping your plate clean means that your host didn't feed you enough. Leave a small portion of food on your plate, instead, to indicate that you've had your fill—otherwise, your host will continue refilling your plate until they run out of food!

Playing with your food

09__Rude_americanistock/BraunSIn Germany, cutting up your potato with a knife implies that you don't think it's all the way done. To avoid insulting your host, smash your potatoes with a fork, instead (plus, you'll get better gravy coverage!). And no matter where you eat in the world, Napier-Fitzpatrick says, "if you refuse their food, you refuse their culture, which is refusing them. So you should at least try the food, if you can." Be sure to follow these etiquette rules when you're a guest in someone's home.

Swearing at the dinner table

010__Rude_americanistock/Geber86It's been said that in medieval France, diners would swear at a chicken before it was carved. It's anyone's guess as to why this was the norm. Perhaps doing so brought good luck?

