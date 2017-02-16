Best of America
6 of America’s Most Beautiful Places to Visit in the Spring
Spring is beautiful everywhere, but these stunning locales have their seasonal celebrations down to a science.
Washington, D.C.iStock/Siyu_liu Every spring, Washington, D.C., is blanketed in pink when each of its thousands of cherry blossoms comes into bloom. To celebrate the event, attend the National Cherry Blossom Festival, which takes place from the last week in March to the second week in April. There, you can view the flowers up close, or participate in a number of festival events, such as the cherry blossom parade, the blossom kite festival, or the Pink Tie Party fundraiser. You’ll want to start your tours early, as the festival brings some 1.5 million visitors to the nation’s capital. More interested in politics of the town? These are the secrets your congressperson won't tell you.
Savannah, GeorgiaiStock/landbysea With 22 town squares overflowing with Spanish moss, colorful azaleas, spectacular fountains, and historic monuments, Savannah, Georgia, is an obvious springtime destination. Grab a drink on the riverfront and watch the ships come in, or hop on a trolley for an informative tour of the city’s historic district. But beware of the town’s past since it's one of the most haunted places in America, according to paranormal experts.
Holland, MichiganiStock/csterken If tulips are your favorite springtime flower, you don’t want to miss this stunning spring getaway. Each May, more than four million tulips come into bloom in Holland, Michigan, which welcomes the blossoms with its annual Tulip Time festival. The festival celebrates the state’s Dutch heritage and features three parades, carnival rides, and traditional Dutch food.
Content continues below ad
The Grand CanyoniStock/lightphoto After compiling data on traveler and expert recommendations, the U.S. News & World Report named the Grand Canyon the number one spring escape. Because spring is the offseason, you'll enjoy shorter lines and better views. You’ll likely find a slew of seasonal deals and festivals, as well as discounted airfare and lodging, too. Plus, it’s never cold (during the day) here, making it the perfect place to go in those early weeks of spring where the weather is still iffy.
Ennis, TexasiStock/fstop123 Located in the heart of Texas Hill Country, Ennis, Texas, is the official Bluebonnet City of Texas. Head here in mid-April to view the prairie in its most beautiful form: covered in wildflowers. Because the flowers are such an attraction, the city’s visitor’s bureau keeps tabs on where the best flowers are on the trails at all times. Call first to get the inside scoop.
Charleston, South CarolinaiStock/WerksMedia No list of beautiful spring cities would be complete without mention of Charleston, South Carolina. Delight in hanging moss, cobblestone streets, and historic mansions. And because of year-round pleasant temperatures, you might even hit a beach day in March or April. At the very least, take a stroll through Charleston Waterfront Park for lovely views of the Cooper River.
Content continues below ad
Thanks! You're on our list.
And your life's about to get more interesting.
Funny Jokes
Some people like to travel by train because it combines the slowness of a car with the cramped public exposure of an airplane. Dennis Miller
Funny Jokes
I think my pilot was a little inexperienced. We were sitting on the runway, and he said, “OK, folks, we’re gonna be taking off in a just few—whoa! Here we go.” Kevin Nealon
Funny Jokes
“I can’t wait until your vacation is over.” —Everyone following you on Instagram @kristencarney
Funny Jokes
A man knocked on my door and asked for a donation toward the local swimming pool. So I gave him a glass of water. Comedian Greg Davies
Funny Jokes
Just found the worst page in the entire dictionary. What I saw was disgraceful, disgusting, dishonest, and disingenuous. @sixthformpoet
Funny Jokes
Client: We need you to log in to the YouTube and make all our company videos viral. From clientsfromhell.net
Funny Jokes
My cat just walked up to the paper shredder and said, “Teach me everything you know.” @NicCageMatch
Funny Jokes
“Just because you can’t dance doesn’t mean you shouldn’t dance.” —Alcohol @yoyoha (Josh Hara)
Funny Jokes
My parents didn't want to move to Florida, but they turned 60 and that's the law. —Jerry Seinfeld
Funny Jokes
Q: What do you call an Amish guy with his hand in a horse's mouth? A: A mechanic.
Video
More About Travel
Keep Reading
Travel
These 12 National Geographic Photos of the World’s Greatest Landscapes Will Fill You with Wonder
Inspiring Stories
A Veteran’s Son Goes to Vietnam with Questions About His Past. The Answer He Receives Is Completely Unexpected.
Everyday Wellness