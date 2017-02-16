Washington, D.C. iStock/Siyu_liu Every spring, Washington, D.C., is blanketed in pink when each of its thousands of cherry blossoms comes into bloom. To celebrate the event, attend the National Cherry Blossom Festival, which takes place from the last week in March to the second week in April. There, you can view the flowers up close, or participate in a number of festival events, such as the cherry blossom parade, the blossom kite festival, or the Pink Tie Party fundraiser. You’ll want to start your tours early, as the festival brings some 1.5 million visitors to the nation’s capital. More interested in politics of the town? These are the Every spring, Washington, D.C., is blanketed in pink when each of its thousands of cherry blossoms comes into bloom. To celebrate the event, attend the National Cherry Blossom Festival, which takes place from the last week in March to the second week in April. There, you can view the flowers up close, or participate in a number of festival events, such as the cherry blossom parade, the blossom kite festival, or the Pink Tie Party fundraiser. You’ll want to start your tours early, as the festival brings some 1.5 million visitors to the nation’s capital. More interested in politics of the town? These are the secrets your congressperson won't tell you

Savannah, Georgia iStock/landbysea With 22 town squares overflowing with Spanish moss, colorful azaleas, spectacular fountains, and historic monuments, Savannah, Georgia, is an obvious springtime destination. Grab a drink on the riverfront and watch the ships come in, or hop on a trolley for an informative tour of the city’s historic district. But beware of the town’s past since it's one of the With 22 town squares overflowing with Spanish moss, colorful azaleas, spectacular fountains, and historic monuments, Savannah, Georgia, is an obvious springtime destination. Grab a drink on the riverfront and watch the ships come in, or hop on a trolley for an informative tour of the city’s historic district. But beware of the town’s past since it's one of the most haunted places in America, according to paranormal experts

Holland, Michigan iStock/csterken If tulips are your favorite springtime flower, you don’t want to miss this stunning spring getaway. Each May, more than four million tulips come into bloom in Holland, Michigan, which welcomes the blossoms with its annual Tulip Time festival. The festival celebrates the state’s Dutch heritage and features three parades, carnival rides, and traditional Dutch food. If tulips are your favorite springtime flower, you don’t want to miss this stunning spring getaway. Each May, more than four million tulips come into bloom in Holland, Michigan, which welcomes the blossoms with its annual Tulip Time festival. The festival celebrates the state’s Dutch heritage and features three parades, carnival rides, and traditional Dutch food.

Content continues below ad

The Grand Canyon iStock/lightphoto After compiling data on traveler and expert recommendations, the U.S. News & World Report named the Grand Canyon the number one spring escape. Because spring is the offseason, you'll enjoy shorter lines and better views. You’ll likely find a slew of seasonal deals and festivals, as well as discounted airfare and lodging, too. Plus, it’s never cold (during the day) here, making it the perfect place to go in those early weeks of spring where the weather is still iffy. After compiling data on traveler and expert recommendations, the U.S. News & World Report named the Grand Canyon the number one spring escape. Because spring is the offseason, you'll enjoy shorter lines and better views. You’ll likely find a slew of seasonal deals and festivals, as well as discounted airfare and lodging, too. Plus, it’s never cold (during the day) here, making it the perfect place to go in those early weeks of spring where the weather is still iffy.

Ennis, Texas iStock/fstop123 Located in the heart of Texas Hill Country, Ennis, Texas, is the official Bluebonnet City of Texas. Head here in mid-April to view the prairie in its most beautiful form: covered in wildflowers. Because the flowers are such an attraction, the city’s visitor’s bureau keeps tabs on where the best flowers are on the trails at all times. Call first to get the inside scoop. Located in the heart of Texas Hill Country, Ennis, Texas, is the official Bluebonnet City of Texas. Head here in mid-April to view the prairie in its most beautiful form: covered in wildflowers. Because the flowers are such an attraction, the city’s visitor’s bureau keeps tabs on where the best flowers are on the trails at all times. Call first to get the inside scoop.

Charleston, South Carolina iStock/WerksMedia No list of beautiful spring cities would be complete without mention of Charleston, South Carolina. Delight in hanging moss, cobblestone streets, and historic mansions. And because of year-round pleasant temperatures, you might even hit a beach day in March or April. At the very least, take a stroll through Charleston Waterfront Park for lovely views of the Cooper River.

No list of beautiful spring cities would be complete without mention of Charleston, South Carolina. Delight in hanging moss, cobblestone streets, and historic mansions. And because of year-round pleasant temperatures, you might even hit a beach day in March or April. At the very least, take a stroll through Charleston Waterfront Park for lovely views of the Cooper River.

Content continues below ad