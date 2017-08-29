If You’re a Stephen King Fan, Here’s Your Lucky Chance to Be His Neighbor

via google.com/mapsThere are so many reasons to move to Maine: their delicious lobster and gorgeous seaside views are just a few. But now there’s another one: you can move onto the same street as Stephen King. Yes, we’re talking about the Stephen King who has published 54 novels, over 200 short stories, and sold over 350 million copies of his books—all while keeping us on the edge of our seats with suspense and thrills.

In 1979, King and his wife moved to 47 West Broadway Street in Bangor, ME and purchased their home for $135,000. (Can you imagine how much writing happened in there? Here’s what King’s (and other famous author’s!) daily writing ritual consists of). As you could guess, its value has since skyrocketed to almost $1.3 million, according to Zillow. With no surprise, King added some of his own “flair” to his new residence, which is especially popular amongst tourists: his fence. Detailed with gargoyles, bats, spiders, and webs, you can’t miss the King of Horror’s home.

Located about two hours from King’s hometown of Portland, Bangor has been the site of many scenes from King’s book-based movies. Some sites include Mount Hope Cemetery, which was in the 1989 horror movie Pet Sematary, and the 31-foot-tall statue of the famous lumberjack Paul Bunyan, who came alive in the horror movie It in 1990 (which is said to be one of scariest books of all time).

The quaint town of Bangor is also home to the most impressive library in the entire state of Maine, which happens to showcase the very couch that Abraham Lincoln’s vice president, Hannibal Hamlin, took his last breath on.

Ready to move into the neighborhood? The homes that are currently on the market range from $540,000 to $690,000 and span from 51 to 142 years old. Worried you won’t fit in? Here are some Stephen King quotes about fear and fitting in to help boost your confidence.