Plan to arrive at the airport 2 hours before a domestic flight or 3 hours before an international flight to bypass the stress of traffic, long lines, and unforeseen hassles. (You can get estimated screening wait times with the apps GateGuru and My TSA.) Lighten your load immediately with curbside check-in. If security makes you anxious, remember why it’s there: “The long lines and extensive searches ensure that we all fly safely,” says psychologist Francine Rosenberg, PsyD. “The inconvenience is a small price to pay for a safe flight and peace of mind.”

Give in to the downtime

It’s easy for air travel to be harrowing—there’s germ overload, security stress, and mile-high indigestion, not to mention the terror of turbulence and other frights. But a positive mindset and clever preparation go a long way toward improving the experience. “Flying is one of the most relaxing parts of my schedule,” says Jacob Teitelbaum, MD, author of From Fatigued to Fantastic, and the new app Cures A-Z. “There are no cell phones, I can sit back and read a book or watch a movie; it’s the ultimate downtime.”