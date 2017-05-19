South Africa Richard-Brew/Shutterstock Sit back and enjoy the complimentary wine on South African Airways as you fly to the Mother City. Cape Town, South Africa, has some of the Sit back and enjoy the complimentary wine on South African Airways as you fly to the Mother City. Cape Town, South Africa, has some of the most beautiful hiking spots in the world. Adrenaline junkies will love the Three Peaks Challenge, a route that takes climbers over Lion's Head, Table Mountain, and Devil's Peak in one day. Pack food for your trek, like an orange from a street vendor or a BBQ chicken sandwich from high-end grocery store Woolworths that will set you back less than $2.50. Another challenging (and free) hike is at the Twelve Apostles mountain peaks in Camps Bay. Locals and tourists alike enjoy hitting the trail at sunrise to see the view from the Rhodes Memorial on Table Mountain and the full moon at night on Lion's Head. For more leisurely travelers, an aerial cableway ($19 round trip) will give visitors a 360-degree view up to the top of Table Mountain.

Thailand saiko3p/Shutterstock The exchange rate from Thai Baht to U.S. dollars is almost 35 to 1, currently. That means you can enjoy a full dinner for around $1, but be wary of food sellers who price the meal in dollars rather than the local currency. Buy dessert or fruit from a street vendor for pennies.

Vietnam John-Bill/Shutterstock Fun fact: Travelers head to Hanoi to get custom tailoring for a fraction of the cost. You can have button-down shirts custom-made or a full, stylish wardrobe made for less than the cost of a pair of designer jeans.

Peru Christian-Vinces/Shutterstock Peru's capital, Lima, offers some of the most beautiful coastline views, particularly in El Parque del Amor and the Larcomar shopping center. The latter, a two-story outdoor mall, is built into the cliffside to offer unparalleled views as you shop and dine. The park has a 5 km multi-use path for running, biking or walking, plus exercise equipment and tennis courts scattered throughout. Visitors can stroll through the park and make their way down to pebbled beaches for a two-hour surf lesson with local instructors ($30). Afterward, cheap travelers can splurge on $6 ceviche, one of the most popular Peruvian meals, before heading to downtown Lima on a free walking tour.

Uruguay Adwo/Shutterstock A short ferry ride from Buenos Aires, Argentina to Uruguay is a great place for travelers already in South America. The exchange rate, from Uruguayan pesos to USD, is nearly 30 to 1, so Americans will get a lot of bang for their buck. In particular, the historic city of Colonia del Sacramento is the best place for history nerds to revel in relics of the 17th, 18th, and 19th centuries. Listed on the World Heritage List, Colonia offers historic walking tours of the cobbled streets flanked with colorful homes, restaurants, and shops. In the warmer season, residents throw block parties where you can purchase homemade Uruguayan street food. Visitors can spend a whole day there without spending more than $10 on food, even at restaurants.

India Rajat-Kohli/Shutterstock At an exchange rate of 64 to 1, your dollars go far in India, which means you can upgrade your experience at little cost. One of the Seven Wonders of the World, the Taj Mahal can be seen on a private guided tour, with transportation included, for under $100. In Jaipur, a full day trip to and from elephant sanctuary Elefantastic, a must-do activity ranked by TripAdvisor, with a meal and amenities runs for less than $55 per person. Travelers should splurge on activities in India, where the cost of doing so is lower than other places in the world.

Mexico posztos/Shutterstock Mexico City has a host of world-class museums and amazing art centers clustered together. The Palacio de Bellas Artes showcases murals from Mexican artists and the Palacio Nacional hosts murals from famed artist Diego Rivera. Worth visiting, but further away, are Museo Frida Kahlo and Museo Nacional de Antropología. One of three incredible underwater museums is also located in Mexico, which is worth checking out! Some museums will offer free admission on Sundays, and with the exchange rate of nearly 19 pesos to $1, full-priced admission won't be too pricey for visitors at this cheap travel destination.

Portugal ESB-Professional/Shutterstock To increase tourism, To increase tourism, airline TAP Portugal offers a "stopover" program, which gives travelers an incentive to stay up to three nights as an extended layover to their final destination. The stopover program boasts "two destinations for the price of one," where travelers can travel cheap by getting discounted hotel rates and perks, such as free bottles of wine at participating restaurants, guided tours, museum tours, and dolphin watching . The discounts will help offset the exchange rate from the dollar to the euro.

Cuba YU_M/Shutterstock When in Cuba, dance as the Cubans do. Travelers should head to La Casa del Son for $15 When in Cuba, dance as the Cubans do. Travelers should head to La Casa del Son for $15 salsa classes before testing out their moves at dancing spots like outdoor club Jardines del 1830 and Casa de la Musica in Havana. Cover for the live bands will cost around $3 to $15, depending on the location, and drinks tend to be cheaper than at homes. One traveler posted a review on TripAdvisor, noting that hungry dancers can head to a restaurant down the street from La Casa del Son for 60 cent spaghetti.

