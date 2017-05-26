6 Pre-Screens That Will Speed You Through Airport Security
For frequent travelers who feel they're spending way too much time in airport security lines, these programs are priceless.
TSA PrecheckArina P Habich/ShutterstockFor anyone who flies frequently, the TSA Precheck program is well worth the $85 investment for a five-year membership. Pre-Check is available to low-risk travelers at participating U.S. airports and many international ones. "Passengers no longer have to remove shoes, jackets, and belts or take out laptops to be cleared through security," says travel expert Tom Spagnola, senior vice president of supplier relations for CheapOair. "Over 97 percent of the time it took less than five minutes to clear security, which is a huge advantage, especially for business travelers who are typically running to catch flights most of the time," says Spagnola. There are over 4 million people with TSA Pre-Check. Considering that the number of travelers has increased over the past five years, it's really a great program to avoid the long lines that go through regular security. TSA Precheck is valid in over 180 airports nationwide and more than 30 airlines.
Global Entry1000 Words/ShutterstockSpeed through International immigration and security lines with Global Entry. It provides passengers with expedited entry into the United States and also comes with TSA Pre-Check. The cost for a five-year membership is $100. "This program is more intensive than TSA Pre-Check since you'll have to schedule an interview and fill out a much more in-depth application," says Daniel Gillaspia, creator of travel blog, UponArriving.com. "It is great for people who travel internationally, since they can get through immigration lines quicker and often an expedited customs line, too." However, be aware the application process is intensive and waiting times for interviews can be long. You usually need a squeaky clean criminal record—even misdemeanors can disqualify you. Global Entry is available to Americans and citizens of select other countries (including the United Kingdom, South Korea, and Germany). Here's how to stay connected for less when traveling internationally.
Mobile PassportTravnikovStudio/ShutterstockIf you're an infrequent international traveler who doesn't want to shell out the $100 buck for Global Entry, Mobile Passport is for you. It's an app from the U.S Customs Border Protection that lets you electronically submit your documentation and promises to speed up your wait through customs, though you will still need to have your passport with you. Mobile Passport is currently valid at 22 airports and one cruise port (Ft. Lauderdale, Florida).
NexusAfrica Studio/ShutterstockFor frequent trips to and from Canada, NEXUS is the way to go. The NEXUS program allows pre-screened travelers expedited processing when entering the United States and Canada; the website estimates it takes a mere 10 seconds for card holders to get approved at the border guard's inspection booth. The fee is $179.99.
SENTRIAtstock Productions/ShutterstockSecure Electronic Network for Travelers Rapid Inspection (SENTRI) is very similar to the NEXUS program but for travel between United States and Mexico. The program allows expedited clearance for pre-approved, low-risk travelers via dedicated waiting lines. All applicants undergo a rigorous background check, including fingerprinting and an in-person interview before enrollment. It costs $154.99 for five years.
CLEARMarius Dobilas/ShutterstockCLEAR is a private service that offers passengers the chance to skip security lines. When you register in person at a CLEAR office, your fingerprint or eye scan will be placed on file. Then when you show up at one of 18 participating domestic airports, you'll be met by a CLEAR team member, who will help you validate your identity via your fingerprint or eye scan, after which you get to cut the security line. "This is great for frequent business travelers who use airports during those busy hours when even TSA-Pre Check lines can be backed up," Gillaspia says. CLEAR costs $179 per year, although you can find promo codes that reduce the cost. Your benefits will extend to a child under 18 year who is traveling with you. Even if you don't want to shell out money for pre-clearance, these tips for packing your carry on bag can help you speed through security.
