Here’s How to Unlock Your Car in 30 Seconds Without Your Keys

Morakot Kawinchan/ShutterstockLocking your keys in your car is never fun—especially when you’re running late. Here’s a tip: Keep a roll of string around, and you’ll never have to cash out for a locksmith again. Don’t miss the things locksmiths won’t tell you.

The life-changing video below gives the how-to. Just tie a knot in the string per the video’s instructions, creating a loop the size of your index finger at the end. Then, wiggle the string around the right side of the driver’s window.

Now, holding the string with both hands, move it in a back-and-forth motion (like you’re flossing a giant tooth.) Doing so will shift the string further down the window and toward the inside lock.

This is where things can get a bit tricky. Carefully maneuver the loop over the lock, pulling the ends of the string to tighten the loop at the same time. When you think you have a solid grip around the lock, gently pull up on it to unlock the car door.

Voila! You’re back in action—and back on the road. (But be sure to never do these crazy things when you drive.)

