Content continues below ad

Visit your motherland

canadastock/Shuttertsock

Whether your mother's family hails from Ireland, Sudan, or Colombia, visiting your motherland will no doubt be a meaningful and unforgettable experience for the two of you. Do some research into your genealogy beforehand and see if you have any living relatives you could visit while there, and make sure to learn some of the native language. Make a list of personally important places to visit, like the cafe where your grandparents first met or the village your ancestors lived.