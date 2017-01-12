The Best Day of the Week to Buy Plane Tickets Is No Longer Tuesday
Didn't get a vacation in last year? Take two this year because prices are better. than. ever. But that's not even the best part!
Itching for a vacation? This might just be the best time ever to take one. In partnership with Airlines Reporting Corporation (ARC), Expedia, Inc. recently released a worldwide study of air travel trends, and (spoiler alert) things are looking good for your wallet.
One particulary useful piece of their data was the cheapest day to purchase airlines tickets. You might have heard Tuesday was the official ticket-buying day, but not anymore. Since more business travelers are booking their flights during the week, the best day to splurge of those tickets to Miami is now Sunday. To save even more money, try to book on a Sunday that’s more than 21 days in advance of your trip, the report also suggests. (We’ll wait for you to mark your calendars accordingly.)
In general, Expedia and ARC agree that 2017 will be the year for travelers. Thanks to falling ticket prices and a higher capacity of planes and airline companies, that dream vacation is no longer out of your reach. “For today’s traveler, this confluence of circumstances—more planes, lower prices, more destinations—is exceptional,” Greg Schulze, Senior Vice President of Commercial Strategy and Services at Expedia, Inc, told expedia.com.
But, wait, there’s more good news! The report also noted that average ticket prices are dropping all over the world. (Helloo, Spain!) Plus, as Schulze touched on, there’s more competition, which puts more money back in your wallet. How? More flights = more airlines = more chances of snagging the deal of your dreams.
So cozy up with a cup of coffee on a Sunday afternoon, and plan your next well-deserved getaway. Wherever you want to go, now’s the time to book—just make sure to avoid these vacation mistakes when you arrive to your destination.
Happy travels!
Source: expedia.com
