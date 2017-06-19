Get a Look Inside the World’s First Beach Hut. (There’s a Surprise Inside!)

You've never seen a true tiny home until you take a peek inside this masterpiece.

By
We’re calling it: The future of vacation homes has arrived. Think the tiny houses trend is a little… perfect? Just wait till you get a look at the world's first subterranean beach hut, built by British inventor Colin Furze. You’d have to travel to Lincolnshire on the east coast of England to take a peek inside, but trust us—the trip would be totally worth it. (Or take one of the best beach vacations in the U.S., instead!)The-World’s-First-Tiny-Beach-Hut-Is-SO-Perfect,-and-We-Want-One-Too-Geoff Robinson Photography/REX/Shutterstock

Don't let the size deceive you

The-World’s-First-Tiny-Beach-Hut-Is-SO-Perfect,-and-We-Want-One-Too-Geoff Robinson Photography/REX/Shutterstock From the outside, the hut looks miniscule. It’s hardly tall enough to fit one person! Even with the beachy décor, one has to wonder: What kind of vacationing can actually happen in such a small space?

There's a surprise inside

The-World’s-First-Tiny-Beach-Hut-Is-SO-Perfect,-and-We-Want-One-Too-Geoff Robinson Photography/REX/Shutterstock But once you step inside, things start to get a bit more interesting. The front foyer holds homey additions like a clock, piece of driftwood, and the words “home sweet home” to decorate the walls.

...and a secret trap door

The-World’s-First-Tiny-Beach-Hut-Is-SO-Perfect,-and-We-Want-One-Too-Geoff Robinson Photography/REX/Shutterstock But the checkered floor holds a secret: a trap door—see its round outline?—that leads to an underground compartment.

...leading to a toy room!

The-World’s-First-Tiny-Beach-Hut-Is-SO-Perfect,-and-We-Want-One-Too-Geoff Robinson Photography/REX/Shutterstock Lift the lid to the trap door, and you’ll find a toy room underneath. On rainy beach days, the kiddos can continue their fun and games safely underground, all thanks to the room Furze has stocked with toys and books.

Wait, there's more!

If you think that's all there is to it, think again. The second trap door leads to a living room with a chair and a tea set (with a full-size painting, to boot!). Now that you’re two levels underground, you can quietly enjoy your tea and a book without fear of being interrupted.The-World’s-First-Tiny-Beach-Hut-Is-SO-Perfect,-and-We-Want-One-Too-Geoff Robinson Photography/REX/Shutterstock And get this: Furze built the whole thing by hand! Yep, we’re convinced—a tiny beach hut is definitely going to be our next affordable family vacation.

