Brace Yourself for the Worst Hurricane Season In a While

Harvepino/ShutterstockIn 1926, the Great Miami Hurricane made landfall in Southern Florida. It caused an estimated $157 billion in damage, nearly double Hurricane Katrina’s figure of $81 billion. These two mega storms are outliers in intensity, but they still stand as a testament to the truly destructive power that mother nature can unleash on the United States. And according to projections, the United States is in for a particularly damaging hurricane season. Remember, when in doubt, evacuate, and never trust any one of these 11 weather myths.

So far this season, there have been six named tropical storms, and the season is still young. The designated hurricane season is June through November, with the peak coming from August to October. Forecasters from the National Hurricane Center predict that this season will be the most active since 2010, with a 60 percent chance of two to five major storms (category three or higher) this season.

Category three storms have sustained winds of 111-129 mph, category four storms have sustained winds from 130-156 miles per hour, and category five storms have sustained winds of over 157 miles per hour. The last category five storm to make landfall in the United States was Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

Outside of the major storms, the forecast also calls for 14-19 named storms and 5-9 total hurricanes. So far, there have been seven total storms this year, and one hurricane.

