This Is What the 15 Most Common Jobs in America Actually Pay
Whether you're looking for a new job or just want to see how your salary ranks, read on!
Syda Productions/shutterstockPerhaps not surprisingly, the most common jobs out there are also not the best paying. According to Monster.com, the retail salesperson retains bragging rights for the most common job in the U.S. However, with a salary averaging only $23,900 a year, the Department of Health & Human Services would consider a family of four below the poverty line. Cashiers ($29,600) and food prep and service workers ($25,000), numbers two and three respectively, only fare a little bit better. Check out the list below for the most common jobs and what they generally pay, on average (and if you need extra cash fast, check out these ideas.)
Top 15 common jobs and salaries
- Retail salespersons: $23,800
- Cashiers: $29,600
- Food preparation and serving workers: $25,300
- Office clerks: $29,500
- Registered nurses: $73,200
- Customer service representatives: $33,500
- Waiters and waitresses: $25,200
- Laborers and freight, stock, and material movers: $29,700
- Administrative assistants: $38,900
- Janitors: $28,800
- General and operations managers: $91,500
- Stock clerks: $27,000
- Heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers: $47,900
- Bookkeeping, accounting, and auditing clerks: $35,500
- First-line supervisors: $41,800
In the market for a new job yourself? Here are some tips to help you land your dream job.
Thanks! You're on our list.
And your life's about to get more interesting.