This Is What the 15 Most Common Jobs in America Actually Pay

Whether you're looking for a new job or just want to see how your salary ranks, read on!

By

See-What-the-Top-15-Most-Common-Jobs-Pay_325467185-Syda-ProductionsSyda Productions/shutterstockPerhaps not surprisingly, the most common jobs out there are also not the best paying. According to Monster.com, the retail salesperson retains bragging rights for the most common job in the U.S. However, with a salary averaging only $23,900 a year, the Department of Health & Human Services would consider a family of four below the poverty line. Cashiers ($29,600) and food prep and service workers ($25,000), numbers two and three respectively, only fare a little bit better. Check out the list below for the most common jobs and what they generally pay, on average (and if you need extra cash fast, check out these ideas.)

Top 15 common jobs and salaries

  1. Retail salespersons: $23,800
  2. Cashiers: $29,600
  3. Food preparation and serving workers: $25,300
  4. Office clerks: $29,500
  5. Registered nurses: $73,200
  6. Customer service representatives: $33,500
  7. Waiters and waitresses: $25,200
  8. Laborers and freight, stock, and material movers: $29,700
  9. Administrative assistants: $38,900
  10. Janitors: $28,800
  11. General and operations managers: $91,500
  12. Stock clerks: $27,000
  13. Heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers: $47,900
  14. Bookkeeping, accounting, and auditing clerks: $35,500
  15. First-line supervisors: $41,800

In the market for a new job yourself? Here are some tips to help you land your dream job.

 

Become more interesting every week!

Get our Read Up newsletter

how we use your e-mail
We will use your email address to send you this newsletter. For more information please read our privacy policy.