This Is What the 15 Most Common Jobs in America Actually Pay

Syda Productions/shutterstockPerhaps not surprisingly, the most common jobs out there are also not the best paying. According to Monster.com, the retail salesperson retains bragging rights for the most common job in the U.S. However, with a salary averaging only $23,900 a year, the Department of Health & Human Services would consider a family of four below the poverty line. Cashiers ($29,600) and food prep and service workers ($25,000), numbers two and three respectively, only fare a little bit better. Check out the list below for the most common jobs and what they generally pay, on average (and if you need extra cash fast, check out these ideas.)

Top 15 common jobs and salaries

Retail salespersons: $23,800 Cashiers: $29,600 Food preparation and serving workers: $25,300 Office clerks: $29,500 Registered nurses: $73,200 Customer service representatives: $33,500 Waiters and waitresses: $25,200 Laborers and freight, stock, and material movers: $29,700 Administrative assistants: $38,900 Janitors: $28,800 General and operations managers: $91,500 Stock clerks: $27,000 Heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers: $47,900 Bookkeeping, accounting, and auditing clerks: $35,500 First-line supervisors: $41,800

