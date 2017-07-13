OPOLJA/shutterstockThinking it might be time for a career change? Look no further than the 10 best places to work, as ranked by Indeed. (Still not sure? Here are some subtle signs you’re in the wrong career.)

To create the ranking, Indeed selected Fortune 500 companies with over 50 reviews each on its site. Those who made it onto the list received consistent praise in categories such as culture, leadership, and overall work experience, TIME reports.

“For organizations that are growing and evolving, there are a lot of things that wrap together to influence how employees are treated,” Indeed Senior Vice President Paul D’Arcy said. “Becoming a destination for talent has allowed many of these companies to enter the market with immense success.”

You’ll find a few no-brainers in the ranks; Facebook, Google, and Apple all topped the list (shocker!). “Solid culture is hard to disrupt,” D’Arcy said.

Others, however, might be a little more surprising. Plus, we haven’t even gotten to the best part: All of these companies are hiring! So take a peek at the list below, and start freshening up your resume with what employees are REALLY looking for.

1. Salesforce

Located in San Francisco, Salesforce is not your average Silicon Valley startup. The American cloud computing company aims to “create deeper relationships with your customers” across dozens of platforms, according to its website. Salesforce is currently hiring for recruiters, data architects, and product managers, among other positions.

2. Southwest Airlines

No, you don’t have to be a pilot (or fly in an airplane at all!) to work at Southwest Airlines. Just apply to open positions such as operations agent, customer service agent, or manager of airport screenings operations.

3. JetBlue Airlines

JetBlue Airlines is looking for employees based in offices across the nation, including New York and Washington, D.C. Join the crew as a member of controller maintenance or airport operations.

4. Facebook

What began as a small-scale website in a Harvard dormitory has now exploded into a $64.3 billion business, according to Forbes. Still, big money that hasn’t distracted the company from taking care of its employees. You can now apply to open positions such as technical recruiter, content strategist, and operations analyst.

5. Google

“There might be thousands of people working at Google; however, you have a voice and you will be heard,” says one employee. “They do their best to ensure that their employees at all levels, from CEO to interns, have the best experience while working with them.” Need we say more? Google is currently hiring for software engineers and field sales representatives, among other positions.

6. CenterPoint Energy

This Fortune 500 electric and natural gas utility company has plenty of positions open in the Houston, Texas area, including investor relations manager, accounting supervisor, and programmer analyst.

7. DTE Energy

Although DTE Energy is based in Detroit, Michigan, it operates all over the country, from Texas to West Virginia. If you are a facility manager or technical procedure writer, you might find your new career here!

8. Nike

Joining the Nike crew just became easier than ever. The sports apparel brand is looking for employees with a range of experience, from designers to retail assistant managers.

9. Apple

Earn serious bragging rights (and maybe even score a free Apple Watch!) when you land a job as a Siri designer or display architect with one of the most famous companies in the world.

10. Walt Disney Company

Rumor has it that the Mouse offers big bucks—and benefits—to become one of their team! They’re currently looking for new hires in HR, business, and design.