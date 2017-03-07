via brawny.comThe red plaid-wearing Brawny Man has been an iconic (and brawny) mascot of the paper towel company since 1974, but now he’s stepping aside for a lumberjack woman to take center stage in honor of Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day (March 8). For the month of March, a Brawny Woman will appear on the paper towel’s packaging to celebrate the company’s #StrengthHasNoGender campaign, which supports strong and empowering women who are making an innovative impact in their industries.

You can view the inspiring video stories of a diverse group of women on Brawny’s YouTube page or embrace your own fierce feats and share on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram using the hashtag. Meet women like Linda Alvarado, a sweetly tough woman who makes construction work look so natural that her son dubbed it “woman’s work” when he was young; Vernice Armour, the first black female combat pilot in the U.S. Armed Forces; and Brittany Wenger, a college senior and self-taught coder working to shake up the world of breast cancer diagnosis.

“We’re celebrating strong women who inspire us,” wrote the brand on its Facebook page. “The packaging change is just one piece in the larger story.”

Brawny is also donating $75,000 to Girls Inc.—an organization that teaches girls to be “strong, smart, and bold”—to encourage young women to enter the STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) field.

Bravo, Brawny!

Source: mentalfloss.com