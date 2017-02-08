Ali Blumenthal/Rd.com

“Your password will expire in 3 days. Do you want to change it now?” —Your Computer

If you’re like most people, just the thought of that reminder makes you wish you were stuck in traffic instead. So what’s your go to? A mash-up of your children’s names? Your favorite color plus a few extra numbers at the end? If you’re like 17 percent of Americans, it’s “123456.”

No, seriously.

A recent study of 10 million leaked passwords by computer security firm Keeper identified the most common passwords of 2016. Surprisingly, the top 25 passwords on the list accounted for 50 percent of all 10 million that were analyzed.

Unsurprisingly, the list is a stunning display of laziness. Here they are:

1. 123456

2. 123456789

3. qwerty

4. 12345678

5. 111111

6. 1234567890

7. 1234567

8. password

9. 123123

10. qwertyuiop

11. 987654321

12. mynoob

13. 123321

14. 666666

15. 18atcskd2w

16. 777777

17. 1q2w3e4r

18. 654321

19. 555555

20. 3rjs1la7qe

21. google

22. 1q2w3e4r5t

23. 123qwe

24. zxcvbnm

25. 1q2w3e

So yeah, a majority of Americans are safeguarding their accounts with passwords they derived by swiping their hand across the keyboard.

And while we don’t think we need to tell you the importance of creating strong passwords, we do want to tell you this: we can do better.

