Haven’t you always wondered what those little keys at the top of your keyboard do? You’ve probably only used them to adjust your volume or screen brightness, but they actually do a lot more. Keep in mind that some of these keyboard shortcuts are different depending on the type of computer you have. You are also able to change these features, and some computers come with pre-set functions for these keys that you have to change manually. So before slamming the keyboard in frustration trying to get them to work, go into your settings and see how your computer has been set up. Pressing the fn button with the F keys will typically enable them to work.

Here’s the answer to the mystery of those F keys. You’ll be surprised by how much they can do.

F1

Opens help menu when pressed with Windows button

Hides/displays ribbon menu in Excel and Word when hit with Control button

F2

Alt + Ctrl + F2 opens Document Library in Microsoft Office

Allows you to edit the selected folder or file name in Windows Explorer

F3

Opens search feature in Windows Explorer

Shift + F3 lets you change from lowercase to uppercase to all caps in Word

Opens find feature in Firefox and Chrome

F4

Alt + F4 closes window

Places the cursor in the address bar in Explorer

F5

Starts slideshow in PowerPoint

Refreshes Internet browser pages

Opens Find and Replace in Microsoft Office

F6

Goes to the next page in a split screen in Microsoft Word

Ctrl + F6 lets you easily switch between Word documents

F7

Alt + F7 does a spelling and grammar check in Microsoft Word

Shift + F7 open Thesaurus in Microsoft Word

F8

In Excel, enables extend mode for arrow keys

Enables safe mode in Windows

F9

Ctrl + F9 inserts empty fields into Word

Updates fields in Word

F10

Opens menu bar

Ctrl + F10 maximizes window in Word

Shift + F10 does the same thing as a right click

F11

Exits and enter full screen mode in browsers

Shift + F11 adds a new spreadsheet in Excel

F12

Opens Save As in Word

Shift + F12 saves Word document

Ctrl + F12 opens Word document

