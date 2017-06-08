Layoffs are purely about saving money for the business—they have nothing to do with your abilities, and there’s nothing embarrassing about getting laid off. “Losing your job is very, very common—now more than ever,” says Moore. “It’s important not to take it personally.” When you're coping with job loss, that you aren’t alone, and it won’t reflect badly on you moving forward in your career.

See it as an opportunity

Dean Drobot/Shutterstock

When you first find out you’ve lost your job, it sounds like just that—you’ve lost something. The truth is, though, being forced to look for a new position can actually help you gain a huge opportunity. Since you need to find a new job anyway, now is the perfect time to consider switching career paths, says Hill Orisich. “A layoff is your golden ticket to now go do what you need to do,” she says. “A lot of times for people I’ve worked with, the knee-jerk reaction is to lose the job and then find the same exact job. If the job they’ve lost is one they actually didn’t like, then going to find the same job would be insane.” A career change could make you happier than ever.