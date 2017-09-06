If You’re Telling People There’s a Dot in Your Gmail Address, You’re Wasting Your Time

Rawpixel.com/ShutterstockWhen you give someone your e-mail address, do you spend a significant amount of time detailing every single character—all the way down to the dot or period mark? Unfortunately, it’s all for naught.

While some e-mail providers allow for address variations using dots, Google has decided to ignore periods in its users’ e-mail addresses altogether. Translation: Any combination of your e-mail address with those little dots will be sent to the exact same inbox. (And you might want to think twice about adding a smiley face emoji to your e-mails.)

“If the sender added or removed dots from your e-mail address, the message will still go to your inbox,” a post on Google’s help forums explains. “Your e-mail address is unique; people can’t set up an identical account even with a different number or placement of dots.”

For example, the e-mail address [email protected] could be entered as [email protected] or [email protected], and the message will still reach the intended recipient.

Although this has been true since Gmail’s conception, many people still don’t know about Google’s little rule. Make sure to knock out these annoying e-mail habits you have, too.

As for the other e-mail providers? The location of the dots matters for e-mails on Microsoft Outlook, Yahoo Mail, Apple iCloud. Dots don’t matter for Facebook, and dots aren’t used at all for Twitter handles.

Plus, even non-Gmail users should take note: If you have one of these 711 million e-mail addresses, you need to change your password immediately.

