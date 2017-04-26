At the end of the Civil Rights Era, Rhonda Roorda was voluntarily placed into the New York Foster Care System and adopted at the age of 2. "Growing up, I knew that I was fortunate to have a family and a foundation from which to build. What I didn't know was that in struggling to find my identity in black and white worlds, which often diverged, I was preparing for the work I was born to do," Roorda notes. Though she started out in another field, Roorda has spent the last 20 years producing a landmark trilogy of books on transracial adoption (co-authored by the late scholar Rita J. Simon). Most recently, she has received praise for her award-winning book, In Their Voices: Black Americans on Transracial Adoption. Roorda realized her passion for sharing because of her own unique story. For others who are looking to find a career with a purpose, she advises, "Take your passion and creatively find a way that you can share it with the world. The process for me requires curiosity, sacrifice, and a heart of appreciation. But as you walk in your purpose, you will be victorious. You will create a legacy that you will be proud of."

Say yes

Susan McCorkindale was working as a book author—she wrote 500 Acres And No Place to Hide and Confessions of a Counterfeit Farm Girl—when shereceived an email saying that some local women were creating a brand-new women's magazine and needed an editor. Though she was initially worried she wouldn't be able to do it, she realized that being an editor was what she had always wanted. "When I was coming up with content for the first issue of SHE! and assigning stories, it dawned on me that one of my dreams was coming true right before my eyes. Each of the women I assigned stories to are my dearest, smartest, most talented, take-no-prisoners, dish-no-drama friends, and I'd always wanted to work with them. I just didn't know how to make it happen," says McCorkindale, who is now Special Projects Editor at Piedmont Media LLC. "And suddenly, there it was, happening!" McCorkindale's advice when being offered new experiences and when questioning how to find your dream job? "Say yes, and figure it out later. If an opportunity scares you and intrigues you at the same time, go for it. I absolutely love my job and wake up every day eager to go to my desk. And to think, I almost said no thanks!"