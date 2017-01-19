When you ask 'why?'

iStock/yuri_arcurs

Managers are often at the helm of the company's pivots, making them keenly aware of the why, when, how, and where of the success metrics. But when bosses relay this information to their teams, sometimes the justification for new goals, timelines, or projects doesn't get communicated effectively. DiGeronimio says an employee who has a questioning attitude is an asset. "Innovative solutions and creative ideas stem from a solid understand of 'why' the company is doing something. Too many employees are happy to keep their head down and do as they're told," he says. "But bosses notice when an employee is willing to raise her head above the fray and ask, 'Why?' This takes courage and determination, but a wise boss will hold onto employees who are willing to do it."