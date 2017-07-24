Seemingly, robots can do anything nowadays. They can help you at airports. They can serve as security guards that just love to swim. They can even pass the butter. And depending, what your job is in America, they might even be able to replace you.

A new study from Ball State University took a deep look at the American work force to determine what professions were specifically at risk for automation. The results showed that about 50 percent of all jobs in the United States are at risk.

The paper, which was titled “How Vulnerable are American Communities to Automation, Trade, and Urbanization,” took into account all 50 states, and found that the jobs most at risk tended to be in the lower income bracket. The average salary for a job which had the potential for automation was $38,000 per year.

