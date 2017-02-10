This Infographic Is Your Ultimate Guide to Dressing for Work
Just how casual is "business casual" really?
We’ve all been there: standing in front of the closet before an interview or day at work, questioning what’s appropriate or not. Is a tie stuffy or necessary? Do bright colors feel fresh or unpolished? Are sneakers too casual?
Luckily, knownman.com put together a handy infographic to guide your daily dressing dilemma. When in doubt, follow these dos and don’ts for office attire. Whether your office business professional or smart casual, find your basic dress code below. And don’t miss these style tricks that could earn you a promotion.
Courtesy Knownman.com
Thanks! You're on our list.
And about to get a whole lot healthier.
Some people like to travel by train because it combines the slowness of a car with the cramped public exposure of an airplane.
Dennis Miller
I think my pilot was a little inexperienced. We were sitting on the runway, and he said, “OK, folks, we’re gonna be taking off in a just few—whoa! Here we go.”
Kevin Nealon
“I can’t wait until your vacation is over.” —Everyone following you on Instagram
@kristencarney
A man knocked on my door and asked for a donation toward the local swimming pool. So I gave him a glass of water.
Comedian Greg Davies
Just found the worst page in the entire dictionary. What I saw was disgraceful, disgusting, dishonest, and disingenuous.
@sixthformpoet
Client: We need you to log in to the YouTube and make all our company videos viral.
From clientsfromhell.net
My cat just walked up to the paper shredder and said, “Teach me everything you know.”
@NicCageMatch
“Just because you can’t dance doesn’t mean you shouldn’t dance.” —Alcohol
@yoyoha (Josh Hara)
My parents didn’t want to move to Florida, but they turned 60 and that’s the law.
—Jerry Seinfeld
Q: What do you call an Amish guy with his hand in a horse’s mouth?
A: A mechanic.