We’ve all been there: standing in front of the closet before an interview or day at work, questioning what’s appropriate or not. Is a tie stuffy or necessary? Do bright colors feel fresh or unpolished? Are sneakers too casual?

Luckily, knownman.com put together a handy infographic to guide your daily dressing dilemma. When in doubt, follow these dos and don’ts for office attire. Whether your office business professional or smart casual, find your basic dress code below. And don’t miss these style tricks that could earn you a promotion.

Courtesy Knownman.com