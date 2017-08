Dairy delivery Bruce Bertram/Reminisce Magazine Ernie Bertram, 10, poses with the Decker’s Dairy truck in front of the Bertram store in Hightstown, NJ, in 1933. Ernie’s son Bruce, of South River, NJ, says the bottle-shaped vehicle was popular in parades and at events. These Ernie Bertram, 10, poses with the Decker’s Dairy truck in front of the Bertram store in Hightstown, NJ, in 1933. Ernie’s son Bruce, of South River, NJ, says the bottle-shaped vehicle was popular in parades and at events. These meal delivery services will change the way you cook

Baked goods right to your door Daniel Yurovich/Reminisce Magazine Looking Dapper, Michael Yurovich, 19, shows off the day’s specials during a stop along the regular delivery route for Essex Bakery in Lorain, OH, in 1930. Michael’s son Daniel, of Vermilion, OH, shared this picture. Looking Dapper, Michael Yurovich, 19, shows off the day’s specials during a stop along the regular delivery route for Essex Bakery in Lorain, OH, in 1930. Michael’s son Daniel, of Vermilion, OH, shared this picture.

Ice cream delivery R.B. McAtee/Reminisce Magazine We all scream for ice cream, even in wartime: R.B. McAtee of Arlington snapped this picture of horses pulling the Southern Dairies' ice cream truck for deliveries in the midst of the WWII gas shortage. One of the truck's dual tires had been removed to save rubber for the war effort, too.

Moving truck Joan K. Hunt/Reminisce Magazine "My great-grandpa J. Ad Johnson ran a moving business using draft horses in San Ysidro, California. This picture was taken in 1916 in Tijuana, Mexico. " -Joan K. Hunt "My great-grandpa J. Ad Johnson ran a moving business using draft horses in San Ysidro, California. This picture was taken in 1916 in Tijuana, Mexico. " -Joan K. Hunt

Groceries to your door Tom Kremer/Reminisce Magazine For years, the grocery truck belonging to my father, Lawrence Kremer, was a welcome weekly visitor to area farms in northwest Ohio. Farmers could sell their eggs and poultry and buy needed goods, all without having to leave home.

