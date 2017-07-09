via microsofttraining.netLet’s admit it: The last 10 minutes of anyone’s workday are completely useless. Sure, you’ve moved past the classic 2 p.m. drowsiness. But now that your peak productivity has started to decline, you’re itching to ditch the office. After all, what else can you possibly do? This weird window of time isn’t enough to start in on a new project, nor wrap up an existing one. And don’t even get us started on those slothful Friday afternoons…

Thankfully, U.K.-based Microsoft training provider STL just released the perfect guide to making the most of those last few minutes of work. Whether you aim to hit the ground running tomorrow or just want feel some closure once you leave the office, all you need is listed below. With a few tiny changes, you’re almost guaranteed to go out with a bang—not a whimper.

via microsofttraining.netTry organizing your desk or making tomorrow's to-do list for a solid end to your workday. Or use the time to say goodbye to your coworkers; it could make them trust you more.

For more tips, check out the infographic above.