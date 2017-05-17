6 Ways to Know If You Need a Career Change — Or Just a Job Change?

Content continues below ad

If you've never worked in a target field, it's hard to know if you're seeing it through grass-is-always-greener tinted glasses. Take a minute to think about what you know. Did you study this field in school and never got over its appeal? Do you have friends who've built careers in this field? Ultimately, you want to make sure your expectations are reasonable.

How well will my skills transfer to my target field?

If you've gotten this far and know you're sure about making the switch, it's time to start thinking practically. Which of your skills will transfer to your target career? How can you sell your skills in a job interview? Which skills will you need to acquire, and how likely is it that you'll be able to acquire them? It's unlikely you'll be a perfect match right out of the gate, but if you're passionate enough it's never late to develop a new skill set.