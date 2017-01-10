Country Magazine

“Our dad, Jim, guides ice blocks from Potato Lake to the conveyor and my brother, Dick, who had an ice delivery business, in the late 1940s. Refrigerators were not common then in our area of Spooner, Wisconsin,” says Kenton Pies of Plains, Montana. “The blocks, stored in sawdust, started out weighing 500 pounds but got smaller over the summer.”

