Although ideally you will have finished all of your work projects before your last day, you should spend the first few hours of the morning tying up any loose ends—no matter how unmotivated you may feel. "Staying professional to the last minute is a good policy," Taylor says. "Stay focused on the work at hand, and try not to leave projects dangling."

Wipe personal information from your computer

iStock/pixdeluxe

Your digital slate should be wiped clean once you step foot out of the office for the last time. Before cleaning house on your PC, though, make sure to upload helpful work documents to a shared drive, email yourself any useful files for your future, and save important emails. Then trash your personal documents, clear your browser history, and take all the other necessary steps to do a clean sweep of your computer.