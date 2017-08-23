Corepics VOF/Shutterstock

— Kate Westervelt, Director of Content Strategy, Purple Carrot

To answer this surprisingly tough interview question with an even more surprising answer, say one of these bizarre discontinued Olympic sports . (Try to figure out if your interviewer has a sense of humor first.)

“If the open role is for a team-focused position, I want to hear that they would be soccer or field hockey—or anything that requires you to be one piece of the puzzle—and that you work well with other team members. Bonus points if you name a position that aligns with the role you’re interviewing for. For example, if I need a playmaker, I’m looking for a center-mid. If I need someone to hit goals, I’m looking for a forward.”