“You’re right.”Example: a coworker says, “It would be faster if you downloaded Gmail.” You can say, “I know, I know— I’ve been considering it” and sound like an ungrateful know-it-all, or say “You’re right—I’ve been considering it,” and sound like you not only hear what they’re saying, but respect their opinion at that. Everyone likes to be acknowledged for being right. Use this phrase liberally.

Avoid the phrase: “It’s easy!”

“It’s not as complicated as you think.”When trying to explain a concept or process to a coworker, it’s tempting to make the work sound simple. But be careful: calling something “easy” is a surefire way to make someone feel dumb and upset if they don’t grasp it right away. A person is much more likely to make repeated attempts to learn a new skill if they believe they’re overthinking it, rather than being too dumb to comprehend it.